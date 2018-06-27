Fleetwood Mac & Led Zeppelin Top Bookies' Glasto 2019 Odds

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks and Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images & Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The legendary bands have topped a list of potential headliners for Glastonbury Festival next year.

Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac have topped a list of acts deemed most likely to headline Glastonbury 2019.

Betway have released their odds on who will could top the bill at the Pyramid Stage next year, with the two classic bands taking the lead.

The Stairway To Heaven rockers have been given odds of 2/1, while Stevie Nicks and co have been given odds of 3/1.

The Beach Boys, The Stone Roses and The Strokes have all been given odds of 4/1, while Elton John, Kendrick Lamar and The Rolling Stones have been given odds of 5/1, 6/1 and 10/1 respectively.

Also in the mentioned with very poor odds are Foo Fighters, who headlined in 2017, One Direction and Robbie Williams.

Cher is at the bottom of the list, with odds of 50/1.

See Betway's odds for acts to headline Glastonbury Festival 2019 here:

Led Zeppelin 2/1

Fleetwood Mac 3/1

The Beach Boys 4/1

The Stone Roses 4/1

The Strokes 4/1

Elton John 5/1

Kendrick Lamar 6/1

The Rolling Stones 10/1

Kanye West 12/1

Taylor Swift 12/1

Jay-Z 14/1

Calvin Harris 16/1

Stormzy 20/1

Eminem 20/1

Foo Fighters 20/1

Madness 20/1

Oasis 20/1

Ed Sheeran 20/1

Madonna 20/1

Britney Spears 20/1

Beyonce 20/1

Robbie Williams 25/1

Spice Girls 33/1

Jess Glynne 33/1

Rak-Su 33/1

One Direction 50/1

Cher 50/1

Betway’s Alan Alger said in a press release: “Emily Eavis has previously spoken about her dream of getting Led Zeppelin to headline Glastonbury, and this year the odds suggest there’s a good chance of that becoming a reality at 2/1.

“Fallow years are always hot for stirring headline rumours and over the last few months punters have begun to latch onto the likes of Fleetwood Mac at 3/1, as well as The Beach Boys and The Stone Roses at 4/1.”

The news follows Paddy Power releasing their odds, which saw the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John and Taylor Swift named.

See their Glastonbury 2019 headliner odds:

Kendrick Lamar – 1/5

Elton John – 1/2

Fleetwood Mac – 2/1

ABBA – 5/1

Arctic Monkeys – 4/1

The Stone Roses – 12/1

Taylor Swift – 12/1

The Strokes – 14/1

Led Zeppelin – 14/1