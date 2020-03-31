Glasto-lovers share photos amid festival's 2020 cancellation, Emily Eavis joins in

Crowds gather in front of the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The festival organiser joined in after previous fans of the festival flocked to share their #glastophoto on Twitter after news of the cancellation of the event's 50th anniversary.

Emily Eavis has joined in to share her Glastonbury memory after fans began taking part in a #glastophoto challenge.

The 50th anniversary of the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus, but the call went out on social media for previous attendees of the festival to share their memories on social media.

Now, organiser and daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis has responded to all of the images, writing: "Really enjoying seeing everyone’s festival memories today, not sure who started it but here’s mine."

Glastonbury's own Twitter account wrote: "Love all these tweets today, here's one from us… If you are a Glastonbury person please join the challenge of posting a #glastophoto. Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures. #glastonbury"

See some photos from the festival's previous attendees here:

It's uncertain who officially kicked off the challenge, but this call from a man called Ryan seems legit...

For those who love GLASTONBURY, let’s post a picture and flood twitter with positive, happy posts ❤️🌍🌈☮️#Glastonbury #GlastoPhoto #Glasto pic.twitter.com/bgxMP68rUh — Ryan (@rynwat) March 30, 2020

Dean Stokes called it the "best place on earth".

#glastophoto had to be done. Best place on earth, and sorely needed at the minute! Until next time ❤ pic.twitter.com/92Q6Skrogw — Dean Stokes (@stokes_deano) March 30, 2020

One DJ shared a snap with Brad Pitt, who famously watched Royal Blood play their epic Pyramid Stage set in 2017.

#glastophoto

He didn’t come see us play... pic.twitter.com/VCd34xxxjD — Deptford Northern Soul Club (@_dnsc_) March 30, 2020

An Ed Sheeran fan showed-off the plectrum he managed to nab after 16 hours of standing and waiting at the Pyramid Stage.

Now that's dedication!

16 hours of standing at the front of the pyramid stage, I got this #glastophoto pic.twitter.com/kUP67XAKwH — Emily (@EmilylovesEd) March 30, 2020

And how could you have a Glastonbury photo challenge, without a snap of the iconic Arcadia spider?

Someone even shared some pretty wet pics from 1998.

