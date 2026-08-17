All three Glastonbury 2027 headliners are booked and none of them are Madonna, says Emily Eavis

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage in 2025 and Emily Eavis opens the doors in 2023. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Anna Barclay/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The festival organiser has confirmed that it's "definitely not Madonna" among the headliners, but plans for the next instalment of the famous event are well underway.

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Glastonbury Festival has booked all three of its headliners for 2027.

The Somerset Festival had a fallow year in 2026 to allow the ground to fully recover, but speculation soon turned to who will be topping the bill next year, with everyone from

Last week saw the festival organiser Emily Eavis quizzed about next year's instalment, where she was asked directly about the rumours Madonna would be taking the top slot to support her upcoming album.

“No, it’s definitely not Madonna, I’ll tell you that,” the daughter of founder Michael Eavis told the BBC. “But we have got three headliners and we’re very excited about it – it’s all coming together really well.”

Asked if Taylor Swift was one of the names secured for next year, Emily laughed coyly and left things there.

“Pretty much 95 per cent of the stories [about Glastonbury] you read are not true, and rumours are pretty much always wrong,” she went on “But the good news is that we’ve got our headliners and we’re cracking on, and we just can’t wait to get back.”

Glastonbury Festival next takes place on Wednesday 23rd to Sunday 28th June 2027.

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