Emily Eavis reveals if Oasis are booked to headline Glastonbury Festival 2027

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18 September 2026, 17:21 | Updated: 18 September 2026, 17:25
The festival organiser replied to a fan who asked if the Manchester band would headline the Pyramid Stage next year.
Emily Eavis has poured cold water on any speculation about Oasis headlining Glastonbury 2027.
This week saw Liam and Noel Gallagher announce their Live '27 tour, made up of 38 dates which kick of at Glasgow's Celtic Park, includes a mammoth residency at Manchester's Etihad Stadium and comes to a close with a historic return to Knebworth Park.
Fans noticed that the band's dates leaves a space on Sunday 27th June for them to potentially headline Glastonbury, and when the festival announced the dates for its open ticket sales, one fan took the opportunity to ask the question on many Oasis fans lips.
When the fan, named jimmytheta wrote in the comment: "Please say you've got Oasis @emily_eavis," the festival organiser replied: "sorry Jimmy, not this time!"
See their interaction below:
Oasis aren't the only artist who've been ruled out of playing the Somerset Festival next year, with Eavis also ruling out Madonna for 2027.
Despite confirming that all three headliners had been booked for the Pyramid Stage next year, the daughter of founder Michael Eavis told the BBC. “But we have got three headliners and we’re very excited about it – it’s all coming together really well.”
Asked if Taylor Swift was one of the names secured for next year, Emily laughed coyly and left things there.
“Pretty much 95 per cent of the stories [about Glastonbury] you read are not true, and rumours are pretty much always wrong,” she went on “But the good news is that we’ve got our headliners and we’re cracking on, and we just can’t wait to get back.”
Festivalgoers share their highs and lows of Glastonbury 2025
Last year's Glastonbury Festival saw headline performances from The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo.
The epic instalment also witnessed a legendary tea time slot from Rod Stewart as well as "secret sets" from Lorde, Lewis Capaldi and Haim.
The Maccabees returned to the festival with an emotional reunion set at the festival's Park Stage with a special guest appearance from Florence Welch.
Meanwhile, the opportunity to register for Oasis Live '27 tickets has now closed. Fans will be checking their inboxes to find out if they will receive a special code for to be in with a chance of buying tickets.
There will be no general sale for the dates, but fans who do get a code will be sorted into three distinct slots across 25th, 26th and 27th September.
Watch the Oasis Live '27 trailer here:
Oasis announce a massive 2027 world tour including a performance at Knebworth