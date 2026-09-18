Emily Eavis reveals if Oasis are booked to headline Glastonbury Festival 2027

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis with Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher inset. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images, Joshua Halling

By Jenny Mensah

The festival organiser replied to a fan who asked if the Manchester band would headline the Pyramid Stage next year.

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Emily Eavis has poured cold water on any speculation about Oasis headlining Glastonbury 2027.

This week saw Liam and Noel Gallagher announce their Live '27 tour, made up of 38 dates which kick of at Glasgow's Celtic Park, includes a mammoth residency at Manchester's Etihad Stadium and comes to a close with a historic return to Knebworth Park.

Fans noticed that the band's dates leaves a space on Sunday 27th June for them to potentially headline Glastonbury, and when the festival announced the dates for its open ticket sales, one fan took the opportunity to ask the question on many Oasis fans lips.

When the fan, named jimmytheta wrote in the comment: "Please say you've got Oasis @emily_eavis," the festival organiser replied: "sorry Jimmy, not this time!"

See their interaction below:

Emily Eavis asked if Oasis will headline 2026. Picture: Instagram/glastofest

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Oasis aren't the only artist who've been ruled out of playing the Somerset Festival next year, with Eavis also ruling out Madonna for 2027.

Despite confirming that all three headliners had been booked for the Pyramid Stage next year, the daughter of founder Michael Eavis told the BBC. “But we have got three headliners and we’re very excited about it – it’s all coming together really well.”

Asked if Taylor Swift was one of the names secured for next year, Emily laughed coyly and left things there.

“Pretty much 95 per cent of the stories [about Glastonbury] you read are not true, and rumours are pretty much always wrong,” she went on “But the good news is that we’ve got our headliners and we’re cracking on, and we just can’t wait to get back.”

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Meanwhile, the opportunity to register for Oasis Live '27 tickets has now closed. Fans will be checking their inboxes to find out if they will receive a special code for to be in with a chance of buying tickets.

There will be no general sale for the dates, but fans who do get a code will be sorted into three distinct slots across 25th, 26th and 27th September.

Watch the Oasis Live '27 trailer here:

Oasis announce a massive 2027 world tour including a performance at Knebworth

Oasis Live '27 tour dates:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

24 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

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