Emily Eavis adds fuel to rumours The Cure could headline Glastonbury 2019

In an interview about the Somerset festival, the organiser has revealed Robert Smith and co headlining the Pyramid Stage was one of its turning points.

Emily Eavis has added fuel to the rumours that The Cure could be set to play Glastonbury 2019, which takes place from 26-30 June this year, by naming them as one of the first ever bands she got into.

The festival organiser and daughter of its founder Michael Eavis took part in George Ezra's podcast, George Ezra & Friends, where she discussed the history of the festival and the work that goes into making it happen.

Asked by the Shotgun singer if she remembers the moment she got into music for herself rather than always being surrounded by it, Eavis replied: "I was born in '79 right, so the festival in the '80s it was quite - the music we had on, certainly in the early 80s was much more of a kind of certain genre.

READ MORE: When will Glastonbury announce its remaining headliners?

"There was only really one stage and [...] it was more like Elvis Costello and Van Morrison and great artists like that, but in the early 80s it didn't really cross over to the pop culture in the kind of popular way that it does now."

She added: “And then I suddenly probably in the early-late ‘80s when I was probably 9 or 10 that I started getting really excited by my own kind of music. Do you know what I mean?

“Like I got really into The Cure for example and then they ended up playing and I was like: ‘This is amazing [...] this festival is quite cool'”.

The Cure have been confirmed to play various festivals across Europe including Glasgow Summer Sessions, Rock Werchter and Exit Festival, but there is still a Glastonbury-shaped hole in their live dates so far.

READ MORE: See The Cure's live dates for 2019

The Cure. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Glastonbury headliners, line-up rumours & more

So far, Glastonbury has announced Stormzy as their first headliner for 2019, with the grime star playing the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the festival.

We’re delighted to announce that Stormzy is confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2019. The multi award-winning British MC will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 28th. pic.twitter.com/xXhKPuKC3z — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) November 15, 2018

Also confirmed for the festival is Kylie Minogue, who will play the Sunday tea time legends slot and Janelle Monae, who will headline the West Holts stage.

Meanwhile, Beatles legend Paul McCartney appears to have taken himself out of the ring by announcing a Las Vegas show on Saturday 29 June.

While it's not probable that the Hey Jude legend will make it to Worthy Farm to play the closing night of the festival, find out why it's still possible here:

READ MORE: Paul McCartney headlining Glastonbury isn't totally impossible...

Watch Paul McCartney bring out Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood at his London gig:

READ MORE: When is the final balance due for Glastonbury 2019?

Take our Cure quiz below: