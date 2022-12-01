Elton John fuels Glastonbury rumours, teasing he has "one final date to announce"

Elton John has teased he has one more show to announce. Picture: Press/Instagram/EltonJohn

The legendary piano man has led fans to hope he could perform at the Somerset festival next year.

By Jenny Mensah

Sir Elton John has sparked rumours that he could be headlining Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The legendary British singer-songwriter has been performing on his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates and recently played an incredible gig at Dodgers Stadium for Disney+.

The Your Song icon has been sharing photos and memories of the gig, but one shot in particular set tongues wagging.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Elton shared an image of himself waving at the crowd with the words "One fine date to announce."

This of course led eagle-eyed fans to speculate that he could be headed to the festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th June next year.

Elton John teases "one final date" with his fans. Picture: Instagram/EltonJohn

So far, Elton his taking to The O2, London next April to play his rescheduled dates in the capital. After playing dates across the UK in June, the Rocket Man will take to Paris' Accor Arena on 21st, before playing a second and third date at the same venue on 27th and 28th of June

The gap could offer just enough space for the legend to headline a night at Glastonbury Festival and be back in time for his French gigs.

Tickets to Glastonbury Festival are currently sold out, with Tipi accomodation going on sale this Thursday (1st December).

So far, no one has been confirmed for the festival, but the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses, Taylor Swift, Eminem and Rihanna have all been rumoured to headline.

Speaking of the Sheffield rockers in particular, a source told The Sun: “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.



“After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.



“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”