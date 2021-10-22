Duran Duran could play Glastonbury - but only "if they get the right slot"

Are the 1980s pop icons after the Sunday Legends spot at Worthy Farm?

Duran Duran have revealed that they're up for playing Glastonbury - but they'd need a decent slot.

Asked if they'd play the legendary festival by The Sun, frontman Simon Le Bon replied: “We are up for it — if we get the right slot."

He went on: "We’re not going to play in a little acoustic tent but if we get the right slot, we’d love to do it.”

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes added: “We played Coachella a few years ago, which was great.

“In the 80s, if you were a pop band you weren’t really asked to play a festival. It’s something we’ve had to learn.”

The New Romantic pioneers - who released their 15th studio album, Future Past, today (22 October) - are no strangers to headlining rock festivals now.

In 2015, the topped the bill at Bestival on the Isle of Wight, delivering a 16-song set that included hits like The Wild Boys, Hungry Like The Wolf, Rio and Girls On Film.

Billie Eilish performs during the Austin City Limits festival in October 2021. Picture: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The only confirmed headliner for Glastonbury 2022 so far is Billie Eilish, who will perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June 2022, making her the youngest solo headline performer in Glastonbury history.

Also rumoured to be in the frame for 2022's festival are Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Elton John.