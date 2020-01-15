My Chemical Romance tease appearance at Glastonbury or Download Festival 2020?

Gerard Way performs at the Trabendo in Paris in January 2018. Picture: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

Gerard Way and co appeared to be teasing a UK date in June, leading fans to speculate they will perform at the Somerset festival.

My Chemical Romance have possibility teased they could be set for Glastonbury Festival or Download 2020.

The Welcome to the Black Parade rockers have been teasing some kind of event in the UK since the new year, sharing imagery on social media alongside the British Union Jack flag.

Most interesting, however, is a video post shared by the band, which sees the flag flash up amongst various pagan-looking symbols and figures.

See it here:

One eagle eyed fan on Twitter happened to notice that the alternate symbols in the clip are part of the Theban alphabet, and spell out the word June.

See their tweet below, which seems to coincide with the alternate symbols in the video.

This had led fans to speculate the Helena outfit could be set for Download Festival, which takes place from 12-14 June this year.

Download - which takes place on Donington Castle in Leicestershire - is often referred to as the spiritual birthplace of rock, so it could be possible that the band intend to resurrect their first UK performance in on the grounds.

This year's rock gathering at Donington Park in Leicestershire already has headliners in KISS, Iron Maiden and System of a Down, so it would have to be a "secret" set.

MCR also have five gigs confirmed for March, two in Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

However, with Glastonbury Festival also taking place in the same month, and occurring on the closest weekend to the Summer Solstice, the band could also be suggesting a spiritual trip to Worthy Farm.

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis recently told a fan that an announcement is "on its way".

Could this be the announcement she is talking about?

