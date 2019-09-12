Glastonbury Festival announces 2020 ticket sale dates

Organisers of the Somerset festival have confirmed when music-lovers will have the chance to buy tickets.

Glastonbury organisers have confirmed the ticket sale date for 2020.

The Somerset festival, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, has today confirmed their exact dates for their first sale will be on Thursday 3 October for coach packages and on Sunday 6 October for standard tickets.

Glastonbury Festival 2020 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Oct 3rd (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, Oct 6th (standard tickets).

Glastonbury Festival 2020 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Oct 3rd (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, Oct 6th (standard tickets).

Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily are set to attend a signing for the official Glastonbury book this year.

Glastonbury 50: The Official Story of Glastonbury Festival is set to celebrate five decades of the famous Somerset Festival, with pictures and celebrity contributions.

The festival founder and organiser will attend a signing on Saturday 2 November at Rough Trade Bristol for the meet and greet for those wanting to buy the commemorative book.

According to the Rough Trade website, the timings for the event are as follows:

10.00am - Store opens & Book + tickets are ready to collect

12.30pm - Doors for signing open & Book + Ticket collection / entry

1.30pm - Book signing starts

3.30pm - Book signing finishes



Festival organisers also previously confirmed next year it will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

How do you register for Glastonbury tickets?

Registrations for the festival have now re-opened and all Glastonbury hopefuls must register to buy tickets.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

In 2019, tickets for the festival cost £248 + £5 booking fee, so it's likely to be within the region or slightly more than this figure.

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far there are a few legends in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Fleetwood Mac to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival.

