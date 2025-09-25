Glastonbury festival confirm dates for 2027, launch first ticket competition

By Jenny Mensah

The festival has offered the first 25 pairs of tickets to its 2027 instalment with funds raised to support those affected by current conflicts in Gaza and Sudan.

Glastonbury Festival has announced its dates for 2027.

The world-famous Somerset event has shared its first ever competition in aid of Medicine Sans Frontiers, while announcing it will take place from Wednesday 23rd to Sunday 28th June.

Sharing a fresh post on their social channels organisers wrote: "We’re pleased to offer the first 25 pairs of tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2027 (Wed 23rd June to Sun 27th June, 2027) - in a prize draw raising emergency funds for @msf_uk."

They added: "All funds raised (after payment processing fees) will support MSF’s vital work providing medical care to people affected by the current conflicts in Gaza and Sudan."



Glastonbury hopefuls can enter the Crowdfunder competition, which has already raised over £73k of its £100k target, here.

This year's Glastonbury Festival saw headline performances from The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo.

The epic instalment also witnessed a legendary tea time slot from Rod Stewart as well as "secret sets" from Lorde, Lewis Capaldi and Haim.

The Maccabees returned to the festival with an emotional reunion set at the festival's Park Stage with a special guest appearance from Florence Welch.

Next year will see Glastonbury take a fallow year. It has been widely reported and understood that a Fallow year takes place every five years at the festival in order to give the land time to recover.

Worthy Farm is a working farm and when it's not hosting 200k revellers, it's actually a 900-acre working dairy farm, which is home to herds and herds of cows. However, it is also a bit more complicated than that. Speaking to The Glastonbury Free Press, festival founder Michael Eavis explained it was also originally put in place to get the placate the locals a bit and to get th council off his off his back.

"It was very stressful with the licence, the police, the village, the press and the council," the 89-year-old founder admitted. "I thought, ‘We’ll give them all a break so they’ve got nothing to complain about for a bit!’ And of course, the farm gets a rest. It was a really good idea. I think we’ll be ready for a break next year!”

Festivalgoers share their highs and lows of Glastonbury 2025

