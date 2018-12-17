Want to buy your Glastonbury-loving mate a Christmas gift? You've not got long...

A man dressed as Father Christmas waits for Royal Blood to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The Somerset festival has given a final date to order from their online shop in time for Christmas.

The famous Somerset festival - who sell prints, hoodies and t-shirts on their official website - has recommended anyone hoping to buy a Glasto gift for a loved one in time for the festive holiday should place an order by Tuesday (18 December).

Also up for grabs on the website are classic line-up posters, which come printed on 200gsm heavyweight poster paper in an approximate A2 size.

Tuesday (Dec 18th) is the last recommended order date for Christmas delivery from the Festival's online shop, where you can get Glastonbury T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, bottles, bags and our range of classic line-up posters. https://t.co/JNmEEoQTBL pic.twitter.com/pEjB5Ibr8K — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) December 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Glastonbury-lovers can expect their own Christmas present from the festival this year, as Emily Eavis has confirmed there will be another line-up announcement before the end of the year.

Asked about the next line-up news by Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1, the festival organiser said: "Obviously we’d love to have Liam Gallagher, but nothing is ready to be announced quite yet. I reckon there’ll probably be one more announcement before Christmas."

Speaking about Stormzy's upcoming set, Matt Wilkinson also quoted Eavis as saying: "We at Glastonbury, we need to create headliners... We can’t always go over the same ground!'"

It has also been reported that a famous part of Glastonbury is set to "double in size" next year.

According to Bristol Live, Block9 has "doubled in size" as part of a radical change up to the festival.

The area's co-founders Gideon Berger and Stephen Gallagher told the BBC: “Essentially, we’re doubling in size, we’ve taken over another field so Block9 is expanding and we have a very, very exciting new project that we’ve been working on for the last four years and it’s going to happen in June this year.”

Last month it was also revealed that Glasto's Arcadia area will also be making huge changes in 2019.According to reports, the giant fire-breathing spider - which is situated in the Arcadia area and comes to life at night - will not be appearing at Worthy Farm next year.

Arcadia Spectacular, the team behind the famous area at the Somerset festival, told Somerset Live: “We’re beginning a totally different adventure at Glastonbury that will evolve over the coming years.

"We’re currently neck deep in scrapyards and as excited as everyone else about what we might find next."Watch this space!”

