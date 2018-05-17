Why Some People Want You To Boycott Glastonbury 2019...

Glastonbury Festival 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy / Stringer

People are calling for fans to stop attending the festival following Michael Eavis's criticism of Queen's Brian May.

Animal rights campaigners are calling for "compassionate" music fans to consider boycotting Glastonbury Festival.

As Somerset Live reports, Michael Eavis has come under fire for criticising Queen's Brian May over badger culling, after he told the Daily Mail: “He’s a danger to farming"

Talking about the famous guitarist and animal rights campaigner, he added: “He doesn’t care about the badgers – he doesn’t know anything about it at all.”

Brian May Delivers 400,000 Signatures To No. 10. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Animal rights and environmental campaigners have since hit back in defence of the Queen axeman, with Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan taking to Twitter to write: “Compassionate fans of all music should read this and boycott Glastonbury.

"Perhaps Eavis should make clear that only those with limited compassion should attend the muddy festival.”

Compassionate fans of all music should read this and boycott Glastonbury. Perhaps Eavis should make clear that only those with limited compassion should attend the muddy festival. — Peter Egan (@PeterEgan6) May 13, 2018

The Labour animal rights group have since showed their support asking people to retweet the star.

RETWEET if you agree with @PeterEgan6 that compassionate music fans should boycott #Glastonbury after its pro-badger cull founder Michael Eavis stated #StopTheCull hero @DrBrianMay doesn’t care about badgers and is a danger to farming.https://t.co/aMwgyUT1lY pic.twitter.com/jCKzoup0Ke — Labour Animal Rights Group (@LabourAnimalRG) May 16, 2018

We're not sure if Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn would agree, however, considering his appearance at Glastonbury 2017.

Watch Corbyn address the huge crowds on the Pyramid Stage: