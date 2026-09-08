Glastonbury 2027 ticket sale dates announced, with ticket cost exceeding £400 for the first time ever
8 September 2026, 19:48 | Updated: 8 September 2026, 20:00
The date for the first Glastonbury 2027 ticket sales have been confirmed alongside its cost. Find out everything you need to know about buying tickets to next year's festival so far.
Glastonbury Festivalhas announced the dates of its first tickets sale for 2027 and confirmed its highest ever ticket cost.
The Somerset Festival took to social media on Wednesday (8th September) to confirm that: "Glastonbury Festival 2027 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, 1st October (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, 4th October (standard tickets)."