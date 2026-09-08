Glastonbury 2027 ticket sale dates announced, with ticket cost exceeding £400 for the first time ever

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Picture: Matthew Baker/Redferns/Getty

The date for the first Glastonbury 2027 ticket sales have been confirmed alongside its cost. Find out everything you need to know about buying tickets to next year's festival so far.

Glastonbury Festival has announced the dates of its first tickets sale for 2027 and confirmed its highest ever ticket cost.

The Somerset Festival took to social media on Wednesday (8th September) to confirm that: "Glastonbury Festival 2027 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, 1st October (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, 4th October (standard tickets)."

Here's what we know so far...

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When do Glastonbury 2027 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Glastonbury festival will go on sale on Thursday 1st October for coach tickets and Sunday 4th October 2026 for standard tickets.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

Glastonbury tickets cost £408+ £5 booking fee per ticket

General Admission tickets (valid from Wednesday 23rd June to Sunday 27th June, 2027) will cost £408.

When does registration open for Glastonbury 2027?

Glastonbury Registration is open NOW at glastonburyregistration.co.uk.

Do I have to register?

Yes, If you have never attended Glastonbury Festival, or you haven't attended in many years, you will need to register here:

Register for Glastonbury Festival

This is the only chance you'll have of being able to get a ticket as you need a unique ID number to purchase tickets for you and your friends.

If you're not sure whether you're still registered to buy Glastonbury tickets, you can look up your details here.

More details on Glastonbury registrations here

Where can I buy Glastonbury 2027 tickets?

The only official seller of Glastonbury festival tickets is See Tickets

Tickets will not be available via any other site or agency, so beware.

You can book up to 6 tickets per transaction by paying a deposit for each person.

You'll need the official registration number and postcode for each person you're buying tickets for.

And remember - being registered doesn't guarantee a ticket!

Will I get another chance to buy tickets?

Sure you will. When it comes to Glastonbury, it's always best to try and get tickets as early as you can.

However, if you fail miserably there's always a chance to get tickets in the late April resale.

Like in October, you'll have two separate dates to do this in, with one being theThursday coach + tickets package, and the other being the scary Sunday general sale date.

If you wondering why there's such a huge gap between the general sale and resale dates, remember you can't buy extra tickets until people change their minds and get refunded in April.

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