Glastonbury 2027 coach tickets oversold in admin error

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022. Picture: Matthew Baker/Redferns/Getty

Festival organisers have confirmed that customers will not lose their tickets, but some will be swapped do general admission.

Glastonbury Festival's coach tickets have been oversold due to an admin error.

According to an email sent to customers by See Tickets who had bought tickets in October's sale, more coach packages were sold for certain departure dates and locations than there were seats available.

However, expectant festival-goers shouldn't panic their tickets will still remain valid and will be automatically converted to general admission tickets with the extra coach fare refunded.

As reported by The Independent, unless affected customers opt to keep their coach seat by 31st October 2026, their booking will be converted.

The ticketing company added: "We are looking forward to welcoming you to the festival in June”.

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Glastonbury tickets reached a milestone with its price breaking the £400 barrier for the first time this year.

Tickets for next year's festival, which returns after a fallow year in 2026, are now £408+ £5 booking fee per ticket, in an all time high for the festival.

Coach and general admission tickets went on sale on 1st and 4th October respectively and have since sold out. However, there will be another chance to buy a festival ticket in the April resale.

See how the cost of a Glastonbury ticket has changed over the years:

So far no acts have been confirmed for Glastonbury 2027, but Emily Eavis has revealed that all three headliners have already been booked.

Oasis fans will be disappointed to hear that the Manchester band aren't one of them.

When Glastonbury ticket sale dates were first announced on Instagram, a fan named @jimmytheta wrote in the comment section: "Please say you've got Oasis @emily_eavis,".

However the festival organiser soon replied: "sorry Jimmy, not this time!"

Emily Eavis asked if Oasis will headline 2026. Picture: Instagram/glastofest

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