Glastonbury 2025: Get the latest weather forecast for the Somerset festival

The festival is set to open its doors next week, but will it rain or shine? Here's what we know about the Glasto weather forecast so far.

Glastonbury 2025 takes place next weekend from 25th - 29th June.

The world-famous festival will see Neil Young, The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo headline with the likes of Wolf Alice, The Maccabees, Charli xcx, Rod Stewart, Alanis Morissette and Biffy Clyro on the bill.

It may be scorching in the UK right now, with temperatures reaching up to 30 degrees on Monday, but will the glorious sunshine continue? Or will the heavens open on Worthy Farm?

Find out the latest Glastonbury 2025 weather forecast below…

What is the weather forecast for Glastonbury 2025?

Get the breakdown below.

Wednesday 25th June:

On the day Glastonbury officially opens its gates, according to BBC Weather festival-goers can expect to be braving the queue and pitching their tents in highs of 23 degrees and lows of 14 degrees. However it's also predicted for "light rain showers and a gentle breeze".

Thursday 26th June:

On the first day and night of music and festivities, punters can expect "sunny intervals and a gentle breeze" with highs of 23 degrees and lows of 23 degrees according to BBC Weather.

Friday 27th June:

On the first official day of music, when The 1975 headlines, music-lovers can expect highs of 23 degrees and lows of 113 degrees with "sunny intervals and a moderate breeze".

Saturday 28th June:

On the day when Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts take to the Pyramid Stage, fans can expect a dry and "sunny" day "with a gentle breeze" and highs of 25 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.

Sunday 29th June:

On Sunday, when US global star Olivia Rodrigo tops the bill on the Pyramid Stage, BBC Weather predicts more of the same, with highs of 25 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.

Monday 30th June:

The festival might be over on Sunday, but the bulk of Glasto-goers official pack up their stuff on Monday morning. According to BBC Weather, though there's 19% chance of some drizzle in the early morning, it will largely be "sunny" with a "gently breeze".

