Watch Pulp play secret set at Glastonbury 2025 as Patchwork

Pulp perform on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage. Picture: Associated Press / Alamy, Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Jarvis Cocker and co took over the Pyramid Stage on Saturday at 6.15pm marking 30 years since they played their headline set at the festival.

Pulp returned to Glastonbury this Saturday 28th June to play a secret set on the Pyramid Stage.

After much speculation, the Britpop icons revealed themselves as patchwork to mark 30 years since they headlined the festival, replacing The Stone Roses after John Squire broke his collarbone.

Their performance began with over 20 people dressed in black and white patches on the stage as the screen behind them flashed 'Are you ready for... Pulp summer".

Soon enough Jarvis Cocker and co took to the stage, launching into Different Class favourites Sorted for E's & Wizz and Disco 2000.

Unbelievable scenes 🔥



Pulp.



Glastonbury.



What a performance.



Seen some gigs in my time - but that was incredible! #Pulp #Glastonbury2025 pic.twitter.com/0uC6zBGwOV — Jason Mohammad (@jasonmohammad) June 28, 2025

Addressing the crowds, the Sheffield legend asked: "Did you know we were gonna play? How?" before explaining the significance of the first two tracks on their setlist.

"Those songs were played here 30 years and four days ago, they were played for the first time, he told the crowd. "You could say they were born at Glastonbury.”

See their setlist below....

Pulp as Patchwork at Glastonbury 2025: