Watch Pulp play secret set at Glastonbury 2025 as Patchwork

28 June 2025, 23:17

Pulp perform on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage
Pulp perform on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage. Picture: Associated Press / Alamy, Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Jarvis Cocker and co took over the Pyramid Stage on Saturday at 6.15pm marking 30 years since they played their headline set at the festival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pulp returned to Glastonbury this Saturday 28th June to play a secret set on the Pyramid Stage.

After much speculation, the Britpop icons revealed themselves as patchwork to mark 30 years since they headlined the festival, replacing The Stone Roses after John Squire broke his collarbone.

Their performance began with over 20 people dressed in black and white patches on the stage as the screen behind them flashed 'Are you ready for... Pulp summer".

Soon enough Jarvis Cocker and co took to the stage, launching into Different Class favourites Sorted for E's & Wizz and Disco 2000.

Addressing the crowds, the Sheffield legend asked: "Did you know we were gonna play? How?" before explaining the significance of the first two tracks on their setlist.

"Those songs were played here 30 years and four days ago, they were played for the first time, he told the crowd. "You could say they were born at Glastonbury.”

See their setlist below....

Pulp as Patchwork at Glastonbury 2025:

  1. Sorted for E's & Wizz
  2. Disco 2000
  3. Spike Island
  4. O.U. (Gone, Gone)
  5. Acrylic Afternoons
  6. Something Changed (Acoustic)
  7. Do You Remember the First Time?
  8. Mis-Shapes
  9. Got to Have Love
  10. Babies
  11. Common People (with band introductions)

More on Glastonbury

Haim at Glasotnbury's Park Stage on Saturday 28th

Here's what Haim played at their secret set on Glastonbury's Park stage...

The iconic Glastonbury Pyramid Stage in 1971, 1992 and 2023.

What did Glastonbury's first ever Pyramid Stage look like?

Franz Ferdinand in 2024

Franz Ferdinand respond to rumours Johnny Marr will join them as Glastonbury special guest

Franz Ferdinand

Classic Glastonbury headliners: Arctic Monkeys in 2013, David Bowie in 2000 and and Radiohead in 1997.

The 10 greatest Glastonbury headliners of all time

Glastonbury: is it worth the price of a ticket?

How much is a Glastonbury ticket? How the price has changed over the years

Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Kylie Minogue are among those who have played the Glastonbury Legends slot

Who has played the Glastonbury Sunday legends slot over the years?