Glastonbury 2025: Who is Patchwork? TBAs, secret sets, rumours & more

Haim, Pulp's Jarvis Cocker and Radiohead's Thom Yorke. Picture: Press, Capital Pictures/Alamy Live News, Maria Laura Arturi / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The festival shared its full line-up this week, complete with unknown acts and "TBA" slots. Here's what we know so far...

The official line-up for Glastonbury 2025 has been unveiled and unsurprisingly, there's almost 60 acts labelled as "TBA" across the entire bill.

Some appear in far flung places across the festival but a few of them are on major stages and hint at big surprises from even bigger artists.

Among them is a set from a band called Patchwork on Saturday night from 18:15 - 19:15 on 28th June at the Pyramid Stage. Much like the ChurnUps, who turned out to be Foo Fighters in 2023, its set tongues wagging, with everyone from Haim to Pulp among those rumoured to turn up under the mysterious moniker.

Other TBA slots can be found on Friday 27th June at 16:55 on the Pyramid Stage, on Friday 27th June at 11:15 on the Woodsies Stage and on Saturday 28th June at 19.30 on The Park Stage. The likes of Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and the Maccabees

So who's set to play a secret set at Glastonbury 2025? Here's what we know so far...

Haim are among the acts tipped to appear at Glastonbury 2025. Picture: Press via Chuffmedia

Who is Patchwork?

Haim

Music fans are convinced that US outfit Haim are the mystery guests set to play Glastonbury festival on Saturday 28th June this year. However, it's not just a hunch that the female band - made up of sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim - are tipped for the Pyramid Stage. Eagle-eyed fans have provided some evidence too.

Some have noted that the band were reviewed by Consequence of Sound in 2020 with the description: "HAIM stitch a patchwork quilt of rich tones, textures, and colours to explore on Women in Music Pt. III".

HAIM stitch a patchwork quilt of rich tones, textures, and colors to explore on Women in Music Pt. III → https://t.co/wVsY7JokDJ pic.twitter.com/OTxWn2BYEu — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 26, 2025

Elsewhere, there's a book titled with the same name as the mystery band by author Sylvia Haim. Its full title, Patchwork: Die neue Familie, translates from German to Patchwork: The New Family, which could also be a hint at the sororal band.

Coincidence? Time will tell.

Sylvia Haim's book Patchwork: Die neue Familie. Picture: Braumüller GmbH/Amazon

However, Glasto swats have also got a few other theories under their belt as to the identity of Patchwork or other TBA sets. Find out who's also in the the mix for a secret show and why...

So far it's...

A book by Sylvia Haim.

Ed's shirts.

Oasis patching things up.

A Wombats patchwork quilt.

Harry Styles patchwork jumper.

Something to do with miss-shapes and missfits.

Someone with patchwork tattoos.

A Mudford and Sons song that may or may not exist.



All in all 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Tc1USVBcRc — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) June 3, 2025

Who else is rumoured for a secret set at Glastonbury?

Pulp

Jarvis Cocker and co kick off their UK arena dates this week with a set at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 7th June. However, their last date takes place at the Co-op Live, Manchester on 21st June, giving them plenty of time to make the Saturday set at Patchworks. As the Glasto Thingy has hinted above, Patchworks could be hint at their Mis-Shapes single, which was released as a double A-side with Sorted For E's & Wizz. If not, Cocker et al could still feature at the festival on The Park Stage on the Saturday, returning to the popular area after their secret set there in 2011. And if that isn't enough to chew on, as reported by NME, Jarvis Cocker himself has said that Pulp would play Glastonbury 2025 "in a life or death situation”.

Radiohead

It's long been speculated that Radiohead are set to make a big announcement this year. From forming an LLP in March, to tickets to a 2025 tour seeming to find their way onto a school charity auction in aid of LA fire relief efforts, it's hard to to imagine Thom Yorke and co not doing something very soon. Plus, the band have previous when it comes to secrets sets at the festival, having last played a secret gig at The Park stage in 2011. They of course went back to headline the festival in 2017.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's musical comeback could well be an excuse for a secret set at the festival this year. Plus, it hasn't gone unnoticed that the singer-songwriter is known for his patchwork of tattoos. He's also been treating fans to secret gigs all year, so what's another one?

Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons made a return with their RUSHMORE album this year and many have speculated that they could rock up to the festival. However, when asked if they had plans to attend the festival in 2025, Marcus Mumford told The Chris Moyles Show: "I went last year. It was unbelievable. I had a really deeply spiritual experience that year of being in a field with that many people. I watched The National and I went the year before because I watched Elton.

"I love Glastonbury, but I'm not sure we're there this year. We're somewhere else aren't we?"

Ben Lovett revealed: "Yeah, we're in the States," to which Marcus added: "We're gonna play some shows that we're not allowed to tell you about. Wink wink."

The band are in North America on 24th June, so could make their way back to the UK for the special set.

