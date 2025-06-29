Neil Young headlines Glastonbury Festival 2025: Full setlist

Neil Young headlines Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage on Saturday 28th June. Picture: Julie Edwards/Alamy Live News

By Jenny Mensah

The Hurricane legend treated the Somerset festival to a career-spanning set on the Pyramid Stage.

Neil Young closed night two of Glastonbury 2025 with a career-spanning set.

After much noise and speculation, the legendary artist's set on the Pyramid Stage was streamed online, delighting his fans at Worthy Farm as well as those at home.

The 79-year-old legend played a 16-track set, including the likes of F**kn' Up, Harvest Moon, Old Man, Hurricane and his enduring anthem, Rockin' in the Free World.

Incredible set by my all time favourite songwriter #NeilYoung tonight at Glastonbury. Possibly the loudest gig I’ve ever been to. Could literally feel my body shaking through that thunderous band. To be on the barrier at the Pyramid Stage was something else. pic.twitter.com/kFkb9xbgQ4 — Jack J Hutchinson (@JackJHutchinson) June 29, 2025

Addressing the crowd as well as making reference to those at home, following the reports his set wasn't going to be televised, the septuagenarian said: "How we all doing out there? What about the people in the back? What about the people on the TV in their bedrooms?"

Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts' Glastonbury 2025 setlist:

1. Sugar Mountain (Neil Young song) (Neil solo)

2. Be the Rain

3. When You Dance, I Can Really Love

4. Cinnamon Girl

5. Fuckin' Up (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)

6. Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)

7. The Needle and the Damage Done

8. Harvest Moon

9. Looking Forward (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young cover) (On Hank Williams' guitar)

10. Sun Green

11. Love and Only Love

12. Like a Hurricane

13. Name of Love (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song)

14. Old Man

Encore:

15. Rockin' in the Free World (band introductions)

16. Throw Your Hatred Down (tour debut)

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will go on to headline BST Hyde Park on 11 July.

