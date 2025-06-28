Here's what Haim played at their secret set on Glastonbury's Park stage...

By Jenny Mensah

The trio of sisters played a secret set at Glastonbury on Saturday night, making their return to the Park Stage.

After much teasing, Haim played an epic secret set at Glastonbury 2025.

They weren't Patchwork in the end, sisters Danielle, Alana and Este took to the stage just festival at around 7.45pm playing a prominent TBA slot at The Park stage, which they previously revealed holds a special place in their hearts.

After kicking things off with their 2023 hit, The Wire, the trio played Women In Music Pt. III's Now I'm In It (alongside its powerful drum finale) and treated fans to live favourites, including 2020's The Steps, Want You Back from their 2017 album Something to Tell You and Summer Girl - which came complete with a sax intro.

As is customary with secret Glasto gigs, the performance was short but sweet and without encores - as is the rule at the festival unless you're a headliner.

See what they played below...

Haim at Glastonbury 2025 on Saturday 28th June:

The Wire Now I'm in It Relationships The Steps Everybody's trying to figure me out Gasoline Blood on the street Want You Back Summer Girl (With Sax Intro) Down to be wrong

