Rod Stewart delivers a feelgood performance at Glastonbury Sunday Legends slot: full setlist

29 June 2025, 18:14 | Updated: 29 June 2025, 19:18

Rod Stewart played the Glastonbury Festival 2025 Sunday Legends slot
Rod Stewart played the Glastonbury Festival 2025 Sunday Legends slot. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The legendary crooner played a career-spanning set on the Pyramid Stage, joined by Ronnie Wood, Mick Hucknall and Lulu as special guests.

Sir Rod Stewart gave an impressive performance at Glastonbury Sunday Legends set.

The Scottish crooner previously revealed he'd "begged" for more time ahead of his slot, which took place at 'tea time' on the Pyramid Stage today (29th June), and it's clear his wish was granted.

In the end, the 80-year-olds lengthy set didn't disappoint and came complete with three outfits and two costume changes - one of which included a lime green suit.

The set - which included hits Maggie May, First Cut Is The Deepest, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy, Hot Legs and Sailing - also saw guest performances from his former Faces bandmate and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, fellow Scot belter Lulu and Simply Red's Mick Hucknall.

See his setlist below...

Rod Stewart Ronnie Wood performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival's Sunday tea time slot on 29th June
Rod Stewart Ronnie Wood performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival's Sunday tea time slot on 29th June. Picture: Alamy

Rod Stewart's Glastonbury 2025 Sunday Legend's setlist:

  1. Tonight I'm Yours (Don't Hurt Me)
  2. Having a Party (Sam Cooke cover)
  3. Some Guys Have All the Luck (The Persuaders cover)
  4. Love Train(The O’Jays cover)
  5. The First Cut Is the Deepest(Cat Stevens cover)
  6. Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)
  7. Forever Young
  8. You Wear It Well
  9. Maggie May
  10. Young Turks
  11. It's a Heartache (Bonnie Tyler cover)
  12. I'd Rather Go Blind (Etta James cover)
  13. Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?
  14. Lady Marmalade (The Eleventh Hour cover) (Sung by background singers)
  15. I Don't Want to Talk About It (Crazy Horse cover)
  16. If You Don't Know Me by Now (Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes cover) (with Mick Hucknall)
  17. Baby Jane
  18. Proud Mary(Creedence Clearwater Revival cover) (Sung by background singers)
  19. Stay With Me (Faces song) (with Ronnie Wood)
  20. Hot Legs (with Lulu) (and Ronnie Wood)
  21. Sailing (The Sutherland Brothers Band cover)

