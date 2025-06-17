Watch the Glastonbury 2025 flashmob dance tutorial to Nile Rodgers & Chic's Le Freak

The iconic 1978 Chic single is the chosen track for the Glastonbury Theatre and Circus flashmob this year.

The flashmob dance for Glastonbury 2025 has been revealed.

As recent tradition dictates, the festival's Theatre & Circus area has shared the tutorial for its flashmob dance this year and it features the 1978 disco hit Le Freak by Nile Rodgers & Chic.

A Instagram post shared by festival organisers last week announced the news in a clip which showed of the basic moves of the dance, which come from choreographer Lauren Filer and her team.

The first flashmob of the festival takes place on Thursday 26th June from 4pm at The Gateway in Theatre and Circus and the second happens in front of Nile Rodgers and Chic as they perform on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 29th June.

Watch the video and learn the steps here:

Theatre & Circus Flash Mob - Glastonbury 2025

The Glastonbury flashmob has become somewhat a tradition since it was first introduced in 2014 and has honoured the likes of David Bowie, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain and Dolly Parton.

Nile Rodgers takes to the stage ahead of Rod Stewart at the festival, who will play the Sunday Legends slot this year.

According to the Everybody Dance legend, he's been friends with Sir Rod for quite some time and believes the crooner is likely to cause some mayhem backstage."

"Rod and I have been friends for 80 gazillion years, so that means he’s gonna play tricks on me," he added. "He’s probably gonna pinch my bum, because he always does that. I don’t know what the hell he gets out of that."

"We’re gonna have a great time together," he went on. "I don’t know who’s in his current band, but we’ll probably be jamming. Regardless of what the world may think, Rod Stewart and I, we really love each other. We really are quite close".

Nile Rodgers breaks down his most famous songs

