Glastonbury Festival 2025 competitions: How do you win a ticket?

Tony’s Chocolonely & Oxfam, National Express and Clipper Teas are all among the brands giving away tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025. Picture: Instagram.com/GlastoFest, Clipper, Co-op

By Jenny Mensah

Now that Glasto tickets have officially sold out for 2025, we look at competitions you can still enter for a chance to attend the Somerset Festival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Glastonbury tickets have officially sold out for 2025.

It's never easy scoring a ticket to the Somerset festival and this year has been no difference, with an estimated 2.5 million people trying to buy just over 200,000 tickets.

However, if you've still been unable to nab a coveted ticket to Glasto, all is not totally lost. There are still some ways you can try and get through those green gates and one of them is by entering a competition.

So how can you win Glastonbury 2025 tickets? See all the main competitions for Glastonbury Festival and find out how to enter them below.

Read more:

How can you win Glastonbury tickets?

There are several ways you can still win tickets to Glastonnbury Festival, with various competitions that are still live with the likes of Tony Chocolonely, Water Aid, Clipper Teas and more. Get our rundown of competitions and how to enter below...

National Express

NB: We've put National Express' competition up first as it closes tonight (30th April) at midnight.

The UK's number one train company is giving away two tickets to the festival, plus coach travel. All you have to do is submit your entry here.

Tony Chocolonely & Oxfam

Glastonbury has joined forces for the third year running with confectioner Tony Chocolonely & charity partner Oxfam for its Willy Wonka-style competition.

All would-be attendees have to do is buy a special limited-edition chocolate bar in Oxfam shops for their chance to get their hands on one of 5 pairs of tickets hidden inside.

One of the longest-running Glasto comps out there, fans have until Friday 20th June (or until all five pairs are found) to enter.

Find out more here.

Tony's Chocolonely and Oxfam have once again launched their Willy Wonka-style Glastonbury ticket competition for 2025. Picture: Tony's Chocolonely

Clipper Teas

The tea brand are giving away 10 pairs of tickets to the famous festival. All fans have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to by a limited edition back.

Runner up prizes include limited edition Clipper bundles, which include a flask, wellies and packs of tea for a lucky 40 selected entries.

Enter the form here with your info and the unique code once you've bought your Glastonbury box of tea in order to qualify for a prize.

Clipper Teas competition is open until 31st May at 11.59 BST and you can read the full terms & conditions here.

Brothers Cider

Glastonbury partner and drinks company Brothers is giving away five pairs of tickets to the festival.

To enter, fans must buy any of their new cans, scan the QR code and enter the the unique code under the ring pull.

Read the terms and conditions to the competition, which is closes on 31st May 2025, here.

Water Aid

The water charity and official Glastonbury partner is also giving a pair of tickets away for the festival. However, this competition is going to take some skill.

The organisation wants you to "design a temporary tattoo that raises awareness of our simple message: change starts with water".

It's also revealed that Emily Eavis and the "Glastonbury Team" will be part of those choosing the winning design, which will then be transformed into a temporary tattoo, which is available at the festival.

Head to wateraid.org/glastonbury for full details of the competition and terms & conditions and enter before Wednesday 7th May at 9am.

We'll update these as and when we find out more...

DIY Glastonbury toilet gone wrong!

Read more: