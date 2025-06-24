Billy Idol responds to Glastonbury 2025 secret set rumours as festival prepares to open its doors

Billy Idol discusses Glastonbury secret set rumours. Picture: Sipa US / Alamy, Radio X, Matt Crossick/Empics/Alamy Live News

The White Wedding singer spoke to Radio X Classic Rock's Sunta Templeton about whether he'd be making a stop at the festival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billy Idol has denied he'll be playing a secret set at Glastonbury 2025.

The world-famous Somerset Festival opens its doors this Wednesday (24th June) and it has been previously speculated that the rocker could be there.

Idol is currently in the midst of his UK & European shows and has one potential date he could appear at the event on Saturday 28th June.

The 69-year-old singer last played with punk supergroup Generation Sex at Worthy Farm in 2023 and asked if he'd return this year, he said: "Well I'd love to play there, but I don't think we're doing it. I don't think it's me anyway".

The Eyes Without A Face singer went on: "I'd love to. It's great. I enjoyed it last time. I couldn't believe it was sunny. It wasn't all muddy. It was fantastic!"

Read more:

Asked about his Wembley Arena date tonight (24th June) and how it feels to be coming back to his hometown of London, he said: "Well it's just incredible. It's like a dream come true really. The audience is really great there and it's just an incredible place to play.

"The vibe is great and I always feel great there, so super looking forward to it. That's all. I can tell people. I've got a killer band, we're already played in. [...] we're ready to go, so it's like, let's rock!"

Watch Billy Idol perform Rebel Yell at Forever Now Festival last week:

Billy Idol sings Rebel Yell at Forever Now 2025

Read more: