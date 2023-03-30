Here's how long you have to pay your Glastonbury ticket balance...

The Glastonbury Festival ticket balance window is almost open. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Music-lovers who have tickets to the Somerset festival this year will have a week to pay their Glastonbury balance. Find out how here.

Glastonbury Festival is set to open its doors again in 2023 and lucky ticket holders will soon have to pay the remaining balance for the event.

The world-famous Somerset festival returns this year from 21st - 15th June with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John as its headliners.

It's almost time for the April ticket resale, but how long do Glastonbury ticket holders have to pay their balance in full? And how do they pay it?

Find out everything you need to know here including how much it will cost and what happens if you don't pay for your ticket.

What's the deadline for paying the Glastonbury 2023 ticket balance?

Balance payments on existing Glastonbury deposits will be payable from Saturday 1st April at 9am until Friday 7th April 2023 at 11:59pm BST.

How do I pay my remaining Glastonbury balance?

During the period of Saturday 1st April at 9am until Friday 7th April 2023 at 11:59pm BST, deposit holders will be expected to pay the remaining balance of £285 + £5 booking fee + postage fee.

Can you pay for more Glastonbury balance at the same time?

Yes, the festival notes you can pay the balance for up to six ticket holders providing they have all paid their deposit and it is the same ticket type. Grouping all your balance together means spending less on p+p fees, but you still need all the tickets holders' registration numbers and postcodes.

Can you pay for Glastonbury ticket balances separately?

Yes. As long as each ticket holder has their own registration number and postcode, they can pay for their own balance.

What happens if you don't pay your Glastonbury ticket balance the deadline?

Any ticket balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on the with which they were booked. However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges. If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £25 back due to a £25 administration charge. An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

How much will Glastonbury 2023 tickets cost?

Glastonbury 2023 tickets cost £335 + £5 booking fee and for existing deposit holders £285 + £5 booking fee.

Can you resell your Glastonbury ticket?

Glastonbury Festival has a strict registration process to avoid touts reselling tickets. The only way to get a Glastonbury deposit refund is to not pay the full balance. Festival organisers also warn on the Glasto website that: "Tickets are security printed and are personal to the ticket holder only. Any attempt to transfer or resell tickets will lead to automatic refusal at the entrance. Beware of forgeries."

The Glastonbury resale will take place in April. Picture: Getty

Is there a Glastonbury resale for 2023?

Yes, once ticket holders play their final balance, the returned tickets will be available for resale. There's no confirmed date on this yet, but the Glastonbury website informs us it will take place after 8th April 2023.

Given that coach tickets and general sale tickets are sold separately on a Thursday and Sunday respectively, we estimate that the most likely date for resale tickets are:

Thursday 13th April at 6pm GMT: coach and ticket packages

Sunday 16th April at 9am BST: general admission tickets

Get the latest information about Glasto tickets here.

Where do I buy tickets for Glastonbury 2023 in the resale?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 will be available exclusively at https://glastonbury.seetickets.com/. The festival warns not to buy tickets from any other site or provider. They cannot be held responsible for any fake tickets.

How will I get my Glastonbury 2023 ticket?

UK tickets are generally sent out by Royal May in late May - early June 2023 and they will be sent to the address entered when booking. They will require a signature at the point of delivery.

Get the latest information about Glasto ticket delivery here.

Is it too late to register for Glastonbury 2023?

Yes. Registration is open now. Anyone who will be 13 and over when the festival opens its doors must register to attend here.

Remember, if you plan to buy tickets for others, they all need to be registered and you will need their unique registration numbers and corresponding postcodes to buy tickets on their behalf.

