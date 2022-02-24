Paul McCartney shares Wordle amid Glastonbury 2022 rumours

The Beatles legend has shared a Wordle result that could be a clue to his rumoured headline date on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

By Jenny Mensah

Paul McCartney has appeared to tease a headline slot at Glastonbury 2022.

The legendary Beatle was set to play its 2020 instalment as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, but the festival was forced to close its doors for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macca has now strongly hinted that he could be set to see out his gig at the Pyramid Stage, by sharing the teaser in the form of a Wordle score.

Taking to Twitter he shared the cryptic clue, which bore the caption: "Wordle 121 25/6".

Wordle 121 25/6



🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 24, 2022

Eagle-eyed fans have speculated that the "25/6" hints at a headline slot on Saturday 25th June, which is currently yet to be filled.

Some festival-lovers also noted that the six green tiles under the numbers could spell out "GLASTO".

The news comes after The Sun reported that the iconic musician will headline the festival this year, just a year after his 80th birthday.

The outlet added that the Hey Jude legend will play the Saturday night of the festival after sets from Noel Gallagher and Haim, with the as-yet-unconfirmed Kendrick Lamar closing the festival on the Sunday night.

It's not the first time Macca has teased his Glastonbury appearance, either. Back in 2019 he shared a clue with photos of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry, - whose surnames spell out the name of the famous Somerset Festival.

McCartney previously shared his fears about the festival resuming back in 2021, so he must be feeling confident about the safety of a 2022 event.

Speaking back in 2020, he said: "People have started to find ways with Zoom and with socially distanced things,' he told The Sun. "But for a thing like Glastonbury where you’ve got over 100,000 people packed into a field, that’s a super-spreader you know."

"I know we’ll come through this," the Yesterday singer added. “It is great news about the vaccine. I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed.

"I’m a grandad and you don’t want grandad to collapse. You’ve got to stay strong, that’s all you can do, or you go under."

