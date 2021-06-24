Elton John rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2022

Elton John is rumoured to play Glastonbury 2022. Picture: 1. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Eagle-eyed fans of the legendary piano man have noticed that there's a space in Elton John's farewell tour where he could play the Somerset festival.

Rumours are swirling that Elton John could be set for Glastonbury 2022.

Earlier this week the Tiny Dancer singer announced new North American and European dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2022, which included five fresh shows in the UK.

Since then, eagle-eyed fans have noticed there's a space where the legend could play at next year's instalment of the Somerset festival... and they're pretty excited about it.

Taking to Twitter Robert Giannotti wrote: "A #Glastonbury appearance for Elton John next year? Festival dates are 22-26 June so timeline fits..."

A #Glastonbury appearance for Elton John next year? Festival dates are 22-26 June so timeline fits... https://t.co/gydGPbSM2P — Robert Giannotti (@robertgiannotti) June 23, 2021

Another predicted: "Elton John’s gonna be at glasto ain’t he".

Elton John’s gonna be at glasto ain’t he 🤩 — Jamie Yeoman (@Jamieyeoman7) June 23, 2021

DJ Cull also noticed the "Glasto sized hole" where Elton John could take to the Pyramid Stage!

@eFestivals Glasto sized hole for Elton John next year pic.twitter.com/vZK3c8FxQ0 — DJ Cull (@TheDJCull) June 23, 2021

The news would mark the first time the Your Song singer has headlined the festival, having never played it before, and would in theory be his last chance to do so as his farewell tour raps up.

The musician has previously cited spending more time with his husband David Furnish and their two sons Zachary and Elijah as the reason to bring an end to his time on the road.

No acts have been officially confirmed by Glastonbury Festival for the 2022 event, but its 2020 instalment - which has now been postponed for two years - was supposed to see headliners in The Beatles legend Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

