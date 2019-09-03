Mel B: Spice Girls to discuss Glastonbury 2020 with Victoria Beckham

Mel B talks at A Brutally Honest Evening With Mel B' At The Savoy Theatre. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Scary Spice has revealed the fashion designer, who opted out of their Spice World reunion tour, would get on board for the famous Somerset festival.

Mel B has revealed her bandmates are meeting up with Victoria Beckham this week to discuss playing Glastonbury 2020.

The Spice Girl - who is also known as Scary Spice - took part in her book show, A Brutally Honest Evening with Mel B at The Savoy Theatre in London on Sunday (1 September), where she discussed the band's upcoming talks when it comes to the Somerset festival.

Speaking of Glastonbury and whether the fashion designer - who opted out of this year's Spice World tour - would join them, the Wannabe star revealed: "We are definitely signed on board to do that. All five of us, yes."

She mused. "I think if you are just going to do Glastonbury then let's just go on tour and do the rest of Europe."

Not keen to leave things vague, Mel B went as far as to specify that Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice) were going to catch up with Posh this Wednesday (4 September) to talk about the chances of them performing together at Worthy farm.

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2020: headliners and line-up rumours

Mel, 44, praised her bandmate for her successful career in fashion but admitted that "you can't beat being Posh Spice".

She told the audience at the show: "Victoria is Victoria. She's made an amazing career based on the Spice Girls.

"She's got a fashion empire and she's done amazingly well.

"But you can't beat being Posh Spice in the Spice Girls, can you? You can't beat that."

Glastonbury 2020 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

READ MORE: Supergrass tipped to reunite as special guests at Glastonbury's Pilton Party