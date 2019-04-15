More names confirmed for Glastonbury Festival 2019

A view of Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage in 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The Somerset festival's Silver Hayes area has shared its line-up poster. See the acts confirmed for Worthy Farm below.

Glastonbury Festival has released more acts for its 2019 line-up.

The famous Somerset festival, which opens its doors from 26-30 June this year, has already confirmed headliners in Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers, and shared its first line-up poster.

Now, the individual areas of the event, which is held on Michael Eavis' Worthy Farm are beginning to share their individual line-up lists.

See the poster shared by Silver Hayes, which is known for its dance and electronic music and DJs, here:

First up.. Silver Hayes kicks off with a mighty line up for 2019 pic.twitter.com/M31qa1EIjx — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) April 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Michael Eavis may have very well let slip that Paul McCartney is due to headline Glastonbury 2020.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, the festival’s organiser said of The Beatles legend: "Paul’s on good form at the moment."

Asked by the reporter if he meant that McCartney would be heading to the festival, Eavis said “Hopefully for the 50th.”He added, rather sweetly, “But don’t make a big thing of it will you?”



Whoops!



For #GlastonburyFestival fans...



Michael Eavis has revealed that Sir Paul McCartney could be performing at next year's festival 🎵🎸 pic.twitter.com/ShOw4bIZ5D — BBC Somerset (@bbcsomerset) April 10, 2019

