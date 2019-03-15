Glastonbury 2019 headliners confirmed: Reactions & reponses

Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure to headline Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images + Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival + Brian Rasic/WireImage

The Cure and The Killers have now joined Stormzy as the acts set to headline the Pyramid stage this year, and the responses are in. See the best reactions here.

Glastonbury Festival has announced all three headliners for 2019.

The festival, who previously confirmed Stormzy would top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday 28 June, have now revealed that The Killers would top the Saturday night of the festival and The Cure would close the event on the Sunday night.

Along with that, festival organisers shared their first official poster for the Somerset festival, with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Two Door Cinema Club, Tame Impala and The Chemical Brothers set to play the event.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

Although many more acts are still to be announced, the reactions are already in and they are mixed to say the least.

One music fan joked, by asking if it was the lineup for the "comedy tent".

So this is the comedy tent lineup right? — Daryl McDermott (@DangerMouse180) March 15, 2019

Another just called it plain awful.

Wow that's awful😂 — Dean Lamb (@Chubfubbler) March 15, 2019

Others didn't have any words and just shared a meme of Ryan Reynolds doing a face plant:

However, there were plenty of Twitter followers celebrating the line-up and Glastonbury Festival as a whole.

Oh please !!!! 🤦‍♂️ Hot Fuss and Sam's Town where amongst the last truly great pop-rock album's of our generation, 95% of mainstream music since has been shite! — Adam Knight (@APK_musicreview) March 15, 2019

Cons: uninspiring headliners.



Pros: BEST WEEKEND IN THE WORLD AND I GOT TICKETS!



Bore off moaners! @GlastoFest rules!!!! — SkyBlueKev (@KevCooke78) March 15, 2019

The Cure, Johnny Marr, The Streets, Vampire Weekend, Michaela Kiwanuka, Kate Tempest, Mavis Staples. Great stuff. Love it when people moan. If you like music you can't go wrong at Glasto. Concentrate on the positives and discover new bands / artists. Exhaustingly worth it... — Julie Devanney (@Julie_Devanney) March 15, 2019

Some shared their excitement for The Cure.

It's Friday I'm in love — Thomas Cannon (@ThomasC_7352) March 15, 2019

Others defended the legacy of Brandon Flowers of the Last Vegas rockers:

And many urged those complaining about the line-up to simply get refunds and allow other people a chance to get tickets to Worth Farm in the resales.

honestly if anyone doesn’t wanna go fine by me, sell me your ticket I’ll happily go and see the cure🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Georgia Stephenson (@G_Stephensonn) March 15, 2019

READ MORE: When do Glastonbury ticket resales take place?

READ MORE: When do I have to pay the full balance for Glastonbury Festival?