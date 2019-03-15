Glastonbury 2019 headliners confirmed: Reactions & reponses

15 March 2019, 12:02 | Updated: 15 March 2019, 12:12

Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure to headline Glastonbury 2019
Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure to headline Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images + Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival + Brian Rasic/WireImage

The Cure and The Killers have now joined Stormzy as the acts set to headline the Pyramid stage this year, and the responses are in. See the best reactions here.

Glastonbury Festival has announced all three headliners for 2019.

The festival, who previously confirmed Stormzy would top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday 28 June, have now revealed that The Killers would top the Saturday night of the festival and The Cure would close the event on the Sunday night.

Along with that, festival organisers shared their first official poster for the Somerset festival, with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Two Door Cinema Club, Tame Impala and The Chemical Brothers set to play the event.

Although many more acts are still to be announced, the reactions are already in and they are mixed to say the least.

One music fan joked, by asking if it was the lineup for the "comedy tent".

Another just called it plain awful.

Others didn't have any words and just shared a meme of Ryan Reynolds doing a face plant:

However, there were plenty of Twitter followers celebrating the line-up and Glastonbury Festival as a whole.

Some shared their excitement for The Cure.

Others defended the legacy of Brandon Flowers of the Last Vegas rockers:

And many urged those complaining about the line-up to simply get refunds and allow other people a chance to get tickets to Worth Farm in the resales.

