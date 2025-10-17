10 things you didn't know about Glastonbury festival founder Michael Eavis

The man who founded Glastonbury festival back in 1970 celebrates a landmark birthday on 17th October. Here are some highlights from a colourful and memorable life.

His full name is Sir Athelstan Joseph Michael Eavis. Athelstan was the name of a King who ruled the Anglo-Saxons between 924 to 927 AD! Michael was born on 17th October 1935 in Pilton, Somerset. Michael Eavis by the beloved Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in 2005. Picture: Alamy

When Eavis was 15 he left school to join the Merchant Navy The future Glastonbury founder hoped that he'd spend his next twenty years or so at sea. He spent four years on the ships, sailing between Britain, Kenya and South Africa. Michael Eavis pictured at home in Worthy Farm, March 2006. Picture: Alamy

Eavis inherited his farm when he was just 19. His father died of cancer, so young Michael took over the family concern, which at that point consisted of 150 acres of land and 60 cows. Michael Eavis attends to his day job on Worthy Farm. Picture: Alamy

Eavis stood as a candidate for the Labour Party in the 1997 General Election The Glastonbury man found time that year to run for offic in the local constituency of Wells - and received 10,204 votes. Michael Eavis in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Eavis likes a bit of The Smiths and The Stone Roses Michael Eavis' Desert Island Discs selections in November 2008 included T.Rex (Children Of The Revolution), The Smiths (Stop Me If YOu Think You've Heard This One Before), Coldplay (The Scientist), The Stone Roses (Waterfall) and Elvis Presley (How Great Thou Art). Emily Eavis takes her father Michael Eavis onto the stage to meet Rod Stewart at Glastonbury 2025. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Eavis has TWO honorary degrees He became a Doctor Of Arts at the University of Bath in 2004 and a Master Of Arts at the University of Bristol in 2006. Michael Eavis receives his honorary Doctor of Arts degree at the University of Bath. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

We have Led Zeppelin to thank for Glastonbury Festival Eavis and wife Jean saw the classic rock band performing at the Bath Blues Festival in June 1970 and were inspired to hold their own festival at Worthy Farm later the same year. Michael continues to hold an open invitation for the band to play Glastonbury should the opportunity ever arise. He said in 2014: "That will happen one day – I'm sure of it." Michael Eavis surveys the skeleton of the Pyramid Stage in May 2002. Picture: Alamy

Michael has been married three times and has five children Eavis married his first wife Ruth in the mid-1950s and they had three daughters together: Juliet, Rebecca and Jane. They divorced in 1964, with Ruth dying in March 2025. He met Jean Hayball a few years later and the couple had two children: Patrick and Emily. Michael and his wife Jean Eavis in the early 1990s. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Michael and Jean masterminded the growth of the festival until she died of cancer in 1999, with the festival burning a ceremonial wicker sculpture in her honour. Eavis met his third wife Liz in 2000 at a "medieval fancy dress party". Michael Eavis and daughter Emily in 2008. Picture: Alamy

A pair of wellies belonging to Michael are in the Museum Of English Rural Life in Reading. Michael Eavis puts on a good @GlastoFest so we asked him for his muddy wellies and he said yes pic.twitter.com/6BA1VDrP8w — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 12, 2018