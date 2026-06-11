Geese announced as final headliners for End of the Road 2026

11 June 2026, 10:14 | Updated: 11 June 2026, 10:18

Geese press image
Geese will top the bill on the Thursday night at End of The Road. Picture: Mark Sommerfield

By Jenny Mensah

The Brooklyn outfit are set to return to the festival for the first time in three years as Thursday night headliners.

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Geese have been announced as the final headliner for End of The Road 2026.

The Cobra outfit are set to return to the festival for the first time in three years as special Thursday night headliners.

They join previously announced bill-toppers, Pulp, CMAT and Mac Demarco, who will all help celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary edition this year.

See the announcement and the full line-up for the festival, which takes place in September at Larmer Tree Gardens, below, and find out everything you need to know about the event so far.

Find out everything you know about the festival so far, including who joins Geese on the line-up and if you can still buy tickets.

Read more:

When and where does End of the Road Festival take place?

End of the Road Festival 2026 takes place at Larmer Tree Gardens from 3rd to 6th September.

Who's headlining End of the Road 2026?

  • Geese
  • Pulp
  • CMAT
  • Mac DeMarco

Who else joins them on the End of the Road 2026 line-up

See the full line-up below...

  • Geese - HEADLINER
  • Pulp - HEADLINER
  • CMAT - HEADLINER
  • Mac DeMarco - HEADLINER
  • Super Furry Animals
  • Angine De Poitrine
  • Anna Von Hausswolff
  • Every Glenn-Copeland & Elizabeth Copeland
  • Caroline
  • Earl Sweatshirt & Mike
  • Fat Dog
  • Kelly Lee Owens (DJ)
  • Kurt Vile & the Violators
  • Ty Segall
  • White Denim
  • Working Men's Club
  • Adult DVD
  • Bassvictim
  • BCUC
  • Brakes
  • Folk Bitch Trio
  • James K
  • Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage
  • Joshua Idehen
  • Just Mustard
  • Los Thuthanaka
  • Mark William Lewis
  • Model/Actriz
  • Nana Benz Du Togo
  • OXN
  • PVA
  • Rostam
  • Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band
  • The Felice Brothers
  • William Tyler
  • Yhwh Nailgun

And many more...

Can you still get End of the Road tickets?

Tickets for End of the Road Festival are sold out. Find out more at endoftheroadfestival.com.

Watch the highlights of End of the Road Festival 2025:

End of the Road 2025 Highlights

Read more:

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