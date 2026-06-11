Geese announced as final headliners for End of the Road 2026

Geese will top the bill on the Thursday night at End of The Road. Picture: Mark Sommerfield

By Jenny Mensah

The Brooklyn outfit are set to return to the festival for the first time in three years as Thursday night headliners.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Geese have been announced as the final headliner for End of The Road 2026.

The Cobra outfit are set to return to the festival for the first time in three years as special Thursday night headliners.

They join previously announced bill-toppers, Pulp, CMAT and Mac Demarco, who will all help celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary edition this year.

See the announcement and the full line-up for the festival, which takes place in September at Larmer Tree Gardens, below, and find out everything you need to know about the event so far.

Find out everything you know about the festival so far, including who joins Geese on the line-up and if you can still buy tickets.

Read more:

When and where does End of the Road Festival take place?

End of the Road Festival 2026 takes place at Larmer Tree Gardens from 3rd to 6th September.

Who's headlining End of the Road 2026?

Geese

Pulp

CMAT

Mac DeMarco

Who else joins them on the End of the Road 2026 line-up

See the full line-up below...

Geese - HEADLINER

Pulp - HEADLINER

CMAT - HEADLINER

Mac DeMarco - HEADLINER

Super Furry Animals

Angine De Poitrine

Anna Von Hausswolff

Every Glenn-Copeland & Elizabeth Copeland

Caroline

Earl Sweatshirt & Mike

Fat Dog

Kelly Lee Owens (DJ)

Kurt Vile & the Violators

Ty Segall

White Denim

Working Men's Club

Adult DVD

Bassvictim

BCUC

Brakes

Folk Bitch Trio

James K

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage

Joshua Idehen

Just Mustard

Los Thuthanaka

Mark William Lewis

Model/Actriz

Nana Benz Du Togo

OXN

PVA

Rostam

Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band

The Felice Brothers

William Tyler

Yhwh Nailgun

And many more...

Can you still get End of the Road tickets?

Tickets for End of the Road Festival are sold out. Find out more at endoftheroadfestival.com.

Watch the highlights of End of the Road Festival 2025:

End of the Road 2025 Highlights

Read more: