Geese announced as final headliners for End of the Road 2026

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
11 June 2026, 10:14 | Updated: 11 June 2026, 10:18
The Brooklyn outfit are set to return to the festival for the first time in three years as Thursday night headliners.
Geese have been announced as the final headliner for End of The Road 2026.
The Cobra outfit are set to return to the festival for the first time in three years as special Thursday night headliners.
They join previously announced bill-toppers, Pulp, CMAT and Mac Demarco, who will all help celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary edition this year.
See the announcement and the full line-up for the festival, which takes place in September at Larmer Tree Gardens, below, and find out everything you need to know about the event so far.
Find out everything you know about the festival so far, including who joins Geese on the line-up and if you can still buy tickets.
Read more:
End of the Road Festival 2026 takes place at Larmer Tree Gardens from 3rd to 6th September.
See the full line-up below...
And many more...
Tickets for End of the Road Festival are sold out. Find out more at endoftheroadfestival.com.
Watch the highlights of End of the Road Festival 2025:
End of the Road 2025 Highlights
Read more: