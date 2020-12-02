Fresh hope for 2021 festivals as Matt Hancock pledges we'll all "enjoy" summer next year

There's a fresh hope for music events and festivals in 2021 as Matt Hancock says we'll all enjoy summer 2021. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said in a recent interview that the coronavirus vaccine will allow us to have a "summer next year that everybody can enjoy".

Every major music event from Glastonbury to Reading & Leeds has been postponed in the UK until 2021, with most organisers allowing fans to roll over their tickets until next year.

Now, those who have gravely missed festivals and music events due to the COVID-19 pandemic have fresh hopes of attending them next summer.

Thet UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has shared his "certainty" that "2021 is going to be better".

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, he said: “2020 has been just awful and 2021 is going to better. Help is on its way with its vaccine. We can now say that with certainty, as opposed to all the caveats that I usually have to put around that.”

“We’re going to have a summer next year that everybody can enjoy," added the politician. "Between now and then we’ve got to hold our resolve. We passed the tiering arrangements through the Commons with a big majority last night. Let’s all respect the restrictions we have to live our lives in for now."

His words come on the day the restrictions of England's second lockdown have been lifted.

