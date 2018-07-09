England Match To Be Shown At Huge Hyde Park Screening

9 July 2018, 15:37

England Football Fans
England Football Fans. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire/PA Images

England’s semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday will be the biggest London screening of a football match since Euro ’96…

British Summer Time is set to hold a huge public screening in Hyde Park of this Wednesday’s England World Cup match, in which the team take on Croatia in the semi-finals.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that the game will be the biggest screening in the capital since the days of Euro ’96. He said: “World Cup fever has gripped London and the rest of the nation and we have all been swept away by the fantastic exploits of Gareth Southgate’s team.

“Wednesday evening is a huge opportunity for our boys to do what many of us thought was impossible before the World Cup began and reach the Final.”

Up to 30,000 tickets will be available. Ballot registration will start at 4pm and be live until midnight on Monday 9 July.

Tickets will be allocated by a lottery system. Ticket winners will be notified by 10am and will need to confirm attendance by 1pm on Tuesday 10th July.

To apply, fans should visit – https://www.bst-hydepark.com/events/detail/croatia-v-england/

Fans are being told to only attend Hyde Park if they have a ticket as there will be no admission to anyone without a ticket.

The Mayor and Government have also confirmed that discussions are taking place regarding how to support a screening in the capital if England reach the World Cup Final.

Meanwhile, sales, downloads and streams of the classic track Three Lions continue, with Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds making the Number 1 spot in last night’s Official Vodafone Big Top 40 chart.

