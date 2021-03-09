Eden Sessions 2021 has been postponed

By Jenny Mensah

The festival, which was due to see My Chemical Romance and Idles headline, will no longer be taking place in June and July 2021.

Eden Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish festival, which would have seen marked My Chemical Romance's first UK gig on their reunion show tour, will no longer be taking place this year.

Organisers wrote in an official statement: "The Eden Sessions series of concerts planned for June and July of this year (2021) will not take place, the Eden Project announced today.

"Regrettably the uncertainties around staging the series due to the impacts of the pandemic and restrictions on outdoor audiences mean that the summer Sessions have had to be postponed. We are working to reschedule the shows."

We’re sorry to announce that we’re postponing the Eden Sessions concerts planned for June and July this year. We are working to reschedule the shows. Thanks to everyone for their patience and understanding. More info: https://t.co/Hf2CjLLgl2 pic.twitter.com/1lTfW67wfx — Eden Sessions (@TheEdenSessions) March 9, 2021

They added: "When new dates are confirmed, the Eden Project will contact existing ticket-purchasers with details. Original tickets will remain valid for any show that is rescheduled.

"We share the disappointment of ticket-purchasers but we are sure you will understand why the Sessions cannot go ahead this summer.

"We send our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their patience and understanding so far and while we work to reschedule the concerts.Thanks for your support of the Eden Sessions."

Find out more about the festival below:

Is Eden festival cancelled?

Eden Festival has been postponed in 2021.

When will we know when Eden festival is rescheduled for?

As soon as the information is confirmed, Eden festival will contact existing ticket-purchasers by email with the new dates.

Will the same headliners be booked for Eden Festival?

The festival said: "In the event that an artist is unable to reschedule, we will give an automatic refund to existing ticket purchasers in line with the Eden Sessions terms and conditions."

Will tickets be valid for the new Eden Festival dates?

Yes. Tickets will still be valid from the previous year.

Can you get a refund for Eden Festival if the artists playing are not the same?

Ticket holders will get an automatic refund if the same artists are not rescheduled.

Can you get a refund from Eden festival now?

If ticket holders want a refund ahead of the revised dates being released, they are being advised to complete a form request here.

Any claims made ahead of the revised dates being announced must be submitted by midnight on Friday 2 April 2021.

