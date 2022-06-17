Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park 2022: Date, line-up, tickets and what you need to know

Duran Duran are set for a headline gig at BST Hyde Park 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The 80s icons will take to the stage at Hyde Park this summer. Find out who else is on the bill and if you can still buy tickets.

Duran Duran are set to play BST Hyde Park this year.

After an epic set at the Queen's Jubilee Concert, Simon Le Bon and co will head to the London Park to deliver a career-spanning set.

Find out everything we know so far about the event, plus how to buy tickets.

When are Duran Duran playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

Duran Duran will play BST Hyde Park on Sunday 10th July 2022.

Who is supporting Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park?

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Laura Mvula

Warmdusscher

Charlotte Adigery

Rozzi

Stacey Ryan

Faux Real

Love Sick

Nile Rodgers heads up the list of special guests at Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Press

Are Duran Duran's BST Hyde Park 2022 tickets still on sale?

Tickets for Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park are on sale now.

What will Duran Duran play at BST Hyde Park?

Duran Duran will play classics spanning across their career, including Hungry Like The Wolf, Girls on Film, Rio and Notorious.

See a setlist from their full gig at St. Anne's Park in Dublin on 12th June 2022:

The Wild Boys Anyone Out There Invisible All of You A View to a Kill Notorious Union of the Snake Come Undone Give It All Up What Happens Tomorrow Ordinary World Tonight United Planet Earth Hold Back the Rain White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) (Grandmaster Melle Mel cover) Girls on Film / Acceptable in the 80's

Encore:

17. The Chauffeur

18. Hungry Like The Wolf

19. Rio

Who's playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

Friday 24th June 2022 - Elton John

Saturday 25th June 2022 - The Rolling Stones

Sunday 26th June 2022 - Eagles

Friday 1st July 2022 - Adele

Saturday 2nd July 2022 - Adele

Sunday 3rd July - The Rolling Stones

Friday 8th July - Pearl Jam

Saturday 9th July - Pearl Jam

Sunday 10th July - Duran Duran

Find out more and buy tickets on the official BST Hyde Park website.

