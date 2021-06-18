Download Pilot Festival 2021 weather forecast: Will it rain all weekend?

Download Pilot Festival 2021 weather forecast: Will it rain all weekend?

By Radio X

The three-day rock festival is taking place in Donington Park, with a capacity of 10,000 people...but will it be a washout?

Headlined by Bullet for My Valentine, Enter Shikari and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, the Download Pilot is part of a Government test event - which kicks off today.

Before entering the festival site, revellers must have had a PCR test and a negative lateral flow test result.

This means that moshing, dancing and hugging will be allowed during the event.

Researchers from Public Health England will also be on site, gathering data on transmission risk and the suspension of wearing face coverings over consecutive days. This is to test whether similar events taking place over the summer can safely go ahead.

But beyond the novelty of the event itself, many festival-goers will be wondering what the weekend's weather forecast will be like.

Despite the glorious sunshine and sweltering temperatures of late, rain has swept in across England and the air is markedly cooler.

Here's the Download Pilot weekend weather forecast:

On Friday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

Today's weather forecast for Donington Park, Leicestershire, is a moderate breeze and heavy rain, with highs of 13C.

On Saturday, the rain is expected to ease off slightly throughout the day, though there will be a fair amount of cloud coverage. Towards the evening, there may be a few heavy showers, with the chance of precipitation increasing from around 8pm onwards.

Unfortunately for those attending the Download Pilot, the weather doesn't improve by the Sunday. Not only will there be heavy showers and wind throughout the day, the temperature will dip slightly.

