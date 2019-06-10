Download Festival 2019 latest weather forecast: Will it rain?

What will be the weather forecast for Download Festival 2019? Picture: Press/Download Festival

This weekend sees the UK's premier rock festival kick off with headline performances from Def Leppard, Slipknot & Tool. But will it rain or shine?

Download 2019 is almost upon us, taking place in the birthplace of hard rock, Donington Park.

The Leicestershire festival - which takes place from 14-16 June - offers three days of music, activities and performances from across the world of entertainment, and will open its doors this weekend to 111,000 music fans.

But will the sun be shining at the UK's premier rock event, where Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool will headline, or will it be it be a total washout?

Find out here...

The Download Festival 2018 stage with the Download Dog. Picture: Press/Download Festival/Paulo Concalves

While this week gets off to a rainy start, luckily it's not going to be such a washout by the end.

According to the Met Office, Friday 14 June in Donington Park will see highs of 17 degrees and lows of 10 degrees with only a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday and Sunday promise the same chance of rain, with highs of 17 degrees and lows of 9 degrees.

See the Met Office's forecast below:

The Met Office's Download Festival weather forecast. Picture: Screenshot/metoffice.gov.uk

While it's not exactly going to be blistering heat, the fact it will remain dry is a godsend.

However, festival goers should note the fact that it will be raining just before the festival means it might be a little bit muddy and unsteady - as always BRING YOUR WELLIES.

Watch Guns N' Roses play Welcome To The Jungle at Download Festival 2018:

Who is playing Download Festival 2019?

See the full list of artists below:

DEF LEPPARD

TOOL

AARON BUCHANAN

ALCEST

ALIEN WEAPONRY

ALLUSINLOVE

ANIMALS AS LEADERS

ANTHRAX

AT THE GATES

AMON AMARTH

BAD WOLVES

BADFLOWER

BATUSHKA

BEARTOOTH

BEHEMOTH

BLACK FUTURES

BLACK PEAKS

BLACKBERRY SMOKE

BLURRED VISION

BROTHERS OSBORNE

CANE HILL

CLOUD

CLUTCH

COLDRAIN

CONJURER

CRYSTAL LAKE

CARCASS

DELAIN

DIE ANTWOORD

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

ENTER SHIKARI

GODSMACK

GOODBYE JUNE

GRAVEYARD

GROUND CULTURE

HALESTORM

DEADLAND RITUAL

DINOSAUR PILE-UP

DREAM THEATER

HEART OF A COWARD

HOT MILK

I PREVAIL

ICON FOR HIRE

INTERVALS

JINJER

KIM JENNETT

KVELERTAK

LAMB OF GOD

LIKE A STORM

LOST IN STEREO

LOST SOCIETY

LOVE BITESMAN WITH A MISS

ION

MUNICIPAL WASTE

ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES

NE OBLIVISCARIS

NOTHING,NOWHERE.

NOVA TWINS

SKYND

SLAYER

STATE CHAMPS

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

SUMO CYCO

OUR LAST NIGHT

OPETH

PALISADES

PALAYE ROYALE

PARTING GIFT

POWER TRIP

QUEEN ZEE

REDHOOK

RIDING THE LOW

ROAM

ROYAL REPUBLIC

REEL BIG FISH

ROB ZOMBIE

SIMPLE CREATURES

SKID ROW

SKINDRED

SLASH FEAT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS

STARSET

THE BEACHES

THE FEVER 333

THE HU

THE INSPECTOR CLUZO

THE INTERRUPTERS

THE LAST IN LINE

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

THE WONDER YEARS

THOSE DAMN CROWS

THREE DAYS GRACE

TOSKA

TRASH BOAT

TWELVE FOOT NINJA

TESLA

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

TRIVIUM

UNDERSIDE

UNDEROATH

VAMBO

VEGA

WHITECHAPEL

WOLFJAW

WHITESNAKE

YOURS TRULY

ZEBRAHEAD

What other activities are at the festival?

2019 has even more distractions on offer at the increased-capacity event.

The Sidesplitter stage will offer the chance to see some of the best names in comedy including ED Gambe, Andrew Bird, Dan Nightingale, Andy Field and more.

Download will also make history as WWE NXT UK will record for the first time ever on site.

Expect to see the likes of WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm, and Tyler Bate, superstars Trent Seven, Walter, Rhea Ripley, Jordan Devlin and more at the festival as they record for their weekly show on the WWE network.

DO.OOMYOGA will return for 2019 as well as The Download Village, The Sindrome Arena, The Doghouse and the UK Air Guitar Championships.

READ MORE: Find out everything else on offer at Download Festival 2019 here

Can I buy tickets to Download Festival 2019?

Tickets for various packages are on sale now including eco camping, RIP (VIP) camping, coach tickets and day tickets.

Buy tickets to Download Festival 2019 here

Watch Aerosmith play Download 2017: