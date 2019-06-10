Download Festival 2019 latest weather forecast: Will it rain?
10 June 2019, 15:23 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 15:25
This weekend sees the UK's premier rock festival kick off with headline performances from Def Leppard, Slipknot & Tool. But will it rain or shine?
Download 2019 is almost upon us, taking place in the birthplace of hard rock, Donington Park.
The Leicester festival - which takes place from 14-16 June - offers three days of music, activities and performances from across the world of entertainment, and will open its doors this weekend to 111,000 music fans.
But will the sun be shining at the UK's premier rock event, where Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool will headline, or will it be it be a total washout?
Find out here...
While this week gets off to a rainy start, luckily it's not going to be such a washout by the end.
According to the Met Office, Friday 14 June in Donington Park will see highs of 17 degrees and lows of 10 degrees with only a 10% chance of rain.
Saturday and Sunday promise the same chance of rain, with highs of 17 degrees and lows of 9 degrees.
See the Met Office's forecast below:
While it's not exactly going to be blistering heat, the fact it will remain dry is a godsend.
However, festival goers should note the fact that it will be raining just before the festival means it might be a little bit muddy and unsteady.
READ MORE: Get the weather forecast for Glastonbury 2019
Watch Guns N' Roses play Welcome To The Jungle at Download Festival 2018:
READ MORE: Get genuinely helpful festival tips from festival veterans
Find out more about Download Festival 2019
See the full list of artists below:
DEF LEPPARD
TOOL
AARON BUCHANAN
ALCEST
ALIEN WEAPONRY
ALLUSINLOVE
ANIMALS AS LEADERS
ANTHRAX
AT THE GATES
AMON AMARTH
BAD WOLVES
BADFLOWER
BATUSHKA
BEARTOOTH
BEHEMOTH
BLACK FUTURES
BLACK PEAKS
BLACKBERRY SMOKE
BLURRED VISION
BROTHERS OSBORNE
CANE HILL
CLOUD
CLUTCH
COLDRAIN
CONJURER
CRYSTAL LAKE
CARCASS
DELAIN
DIE ANTWOORD
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL
ENTER SHIKARI
GODSMACK
GOODBYE JUNE
GRAVEYARD
GROUND CULTURE
HALESTORM
DEADLAND RITUAL
DINOSAUR PILE-UP
DREAM THEATER
HEART OF A COWARD
HOT MILK
I PREVAIL
ICON FOR HIRE
INTERVALS
JINJER
KIM JENNETT
KVELERTAK
LAMB OF GOD
LIKE A STORM
LOST IN STEREO
LOST SOCIETY
LOVE BITESMAN WITH A MISS
ION
MUNICIPAL WASTE
ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES
NE OBLIVISCARIS
NOTHING,NOWHERE.
NOVA TWINS
SKYND
SLAYER
STATE CHAMPS
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS
SUMO CYCO
OUR LAST NIGHT
OPETH
PALISADES
PALAYE ROYALE
PARTING GIFT
POWER TRIP
QUEEN ZEE
REDHOOK
RIDING THE LOW
ROAM
ROYAL REPUBLIC
REEL BIG FISH
ROB ZOMBIE
SIMPLE CREATURES
SKID ROW
SKINDRED
SLASH FEAT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS
STARSET
THE BEACHES
THE FEVER 333
THE HU
THE INSPECTOR CLUZO
THE INTERRUPTERS
THE LAST IN LINE
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
THE WONDER YEARS
THOSE DAMN CROWS
THREE DAYS GRACE
TOSKA
TRASH BOAT
TWELVE FOOT NINJA
TESLA
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
TRIVIUM
UNDERSIDE
UNDEROATH
VAMBO
VEGA
WHITECHAPEL
WOLFJAW
WHITESNAKE
YOURS TRULY
ZEBRAHEAD