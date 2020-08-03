KISS, Biffy Clyro and System of A Down to headline Download 2021

Download Festival has confirmed their 2021 headiners. Picture: Press

The rockers have been announced as headliners for the world's premier rock event, which will take place from 4-6 June next year.

Download has announced its headliners for 2021.

The festival - which takes place at the spiritual home of rock Donington Park - will see KISS, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down top the bill next year.

They'll be joined by a host of acts for the three day event, which will take place on 4-6 June at the Leicestershire grounds.

2020 was set to be the legendary KISS' first ever download experience, but due to the pandemic, the iconic rockers will play Download 2021 instead.

Tickets go on sale on 7 August at 9am via downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

Your first DL2021 lineup announcement has landed, including @kiss, @BiffyClyro, @systemofadown and so much more. After a year apart, we’re so ready ROCK with you once again, 4-6 June 2021. Tickets on sale Friday 7 August 9am. 🔥https://t.co/yblPliWBxa#DL2021 pic.twitter.com/076Jc8bmFK — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) August 3, 2020

Biffy Clyro said: “We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021! It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again! F*** on!”

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian says: “We’re disappointed we weren’t able to make it over this year, but we’re looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to.”

In addition to the brilliant acts who have continued over from 2020, Download are delighted to announce several new additions to the line up, along with Biffy Clyro, including the mighty Steel Panther, pop punk kings A Day To Remember, the mysterious Creeper, who have recently returned from hiatus, punk legends Rise Against, internet sensation Poppy, and many more.

See the newly announced acts for Download 2021:



KISS

Biffy Clyro

System Of A Down

A.A. Williams

A Day To Remember

Airbourne

Alestorm

Anchor Lane

Baroness

Blackout Problems

Black Veil Brides

Bleed From Within

Blues Pills

Bokassa

Bush

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Cemetery Sun

Control The Storm

Creeper

Daughtry

Dead Label

Dead Posey

Deftones

Dirty Honey

Dying Fetus

Electric Wizard

Employed To Serve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gender Roles

Gojira

Haken

Hatari

Higher Power

Holding Absence

Hot Milk

Killswitch Engage

Kill The Lights

KORN

Jamie Lenman

JJ Wilde

Joyous Wolf

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Lotus Eater

Marianas Trench

Mastodon

Modern Error

Myles Kennedy & Company

Obituary

Of Mice & Men

Phoxjaw

P.O.D.

Poppy

Powerwolf

Press Club

Rise Against

Sepultura

Skillet

Sleep Token

Spiritbox

Steel Panther

Stone Broken

Temples On Mars

Tempt

Theory

The Darkness

The Distillers

The Faim

The Hara

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Those Damn Crows

Tiny Moving Parts

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wargasm

Wayward Sons

Will Haven