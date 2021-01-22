Is Download Festival 2021 cancelled?

Is Download 2021 cancelled? Get the latest on the rock festival. Picture: Press/Download Festival/Paulo Concalves

The premiere rock festival is set to take place from 4-6 June this year. Find out if it's set to be cancelled and what will happen to tickets.

Download Festival, like many music events across the globe, was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK's premier hard rock festival is now set to take place on 4-6 June, with headliners in KISS, Biffy Clyro and System of a Down, but with Glastonbury Festival announcing its cancellation this week, festivals like Download hang in the balance.

So is Download Festival 2021 cancelled, and if so, what will happen to tickets?

Find out what we know so far.

Avenged Sevenfold play Download Festival 2018. Picture: Press/Download Festival

Is Download Festival 2021 cancelled?

So far, Download organisers have NOT cancelled the festival, but have told fans they are "continuing to work behind the scenes" to prepare for the festival this summer.

When will we know if Download Festival 2021 is cancelled?

Luckily the festival's organisers have given anxious fans a timeframe, assuring us that they hope to have "more news" by 1 March 2021.

Hi, rest assured we’re continuing to work behind the scenes to get ready for Download this summer and hope to have more news for you by March 1st. In the meantime, stay safe. — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) January 22, 2021

What will happen to Download 2021 tickets?

Like with many major music events in 2020, it's likely that pre-existing ticket holders will be given the chance to hang onto their places from 2021 until 2022, but they will still be given an option to refund tickets if their situation has changed.

KISS, Biffy Clyro and System of a Down areset to headline the festival in 2021. Picture: Press

Will Download's 2021 headliners be returning for 2022?

According to the official Download website, 80+ names had been confirmed for the postponed festival, with KISS, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down scheduled as headliners for 2021.

However (with the exception of Biffy who replaced Iron Maiden's 2020 headline slot this year) it's impossible to know if the same headliners can be secured for two years in a row. With schedules and album cycles now completely out of whack, it will likely just come down to each band's own availability.

