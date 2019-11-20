Download Festival 2020: Headliners, line-up, tickets, stage times & more

KISS. Picture: Press

Find out more about the the UK's premier hard rock festival, where KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down will headline.

Download Festival will be back for another year in 2020, taking place in the spiritual birthplace of hard rock, Leicester's Donington Park.

After already announcing its headliners, the festival promises to be a big one with huge acts lined up for the mammoth bill and many more to come.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far including where and when it takes place, who's headlining, who else is on the bill and where you can buy tickets...

Where and when will Download 2020 take place?

Download Festival will take place from 12-14 June at Leicestershire's Donington Park.

Who is headlining the festival?

KISS, Iron Maiden and System of A Down will be headlining the festival.

Gene Simmons of KISS said of the news: "I’ve said it before, Download Festival audiences are the best. They are up for whatever is thrown at them. KISS is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2020 to say Thank You for always showing up for us".

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson said: “Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show. This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It’s home turf and we all really enjoy playing this Festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic.”

System Of A Down bassist, Shavo Odadjian said: “From our appearances to many of my favourite bands’, Castle Donington has always had a special place in my heart. We’re proud and excited to continue its legacy.”

Who else is on the Download 2020 bill?

Other big names added to the Download bill are Deftones, Korn, The Legumes, The Offspring and Disturbed.

Also on the line-up so far are:

VOLBEAT, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, BABYMETAL, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, AIRBOURNE, SKILLET, BARONESS,

LIT, BUSH, WEDNESDAY 13, BRITISH LION, ELECTRIC WIZARD,PERIPHERY, OBITUARY, PUP, DYING FETUS,

BLEED FROM WITHIN, DEAD LABEL, STONE BROKEN, BLUES PILLS, PUPPY, P.O.D., WAYWARD SONS,

WARGASM, DEAD POSEY & more...

When are tickets on sale?

Tickets for the festival are on sale now from downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

Last year's Download saw Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool headline and included the likes of Slayer, Eagles of Death Metal and the Smashing Pumpkins classic line-up.