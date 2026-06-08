Here's the weather forecast for Download 2026 so far...

The Download Festival 2018 stage with the Download Dog. Picture: Press/Download Festival/Paulo Concalves

By Jenny Mensah

The hard rock festival returns this weekend, but will it be hot and dry or rainy this year? Radio X takes a look at the lastest forecast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Download Festival takes place this week from 10th - 14th June with Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park as headliners.

With its early June date, the music event - which takes place at the spiritual home of rock Donington Park - usually kicks off the start of the summer, but it's been victim to a few washouts over the years, with one instalment even being coined 'Drownload Festival'.

So what is the weather forecast for Download Festival 2026? Find out if you'll be moshing in the sunshine or rain below...

NB: Weather is accurate at the time of article's last publish date. Always check for the latest updates.

Fans stood in the rain at Download Festival 2016. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty

Read more:

What's the weather for Download Festival 2025?

Wednesday 10th June 2026:

On the day the festival officially opens its doors, punters can expect to see highs of 16 degrees according to the BBC and lows of 7 degrees with "light rain showers and a moderate breeze" predicted by BBC Weather.

The Met Office paints a very similar picture with showers, alongside highs of 16 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Thursday 11th June 2026:

On a day where many festival-goers will no doubt be setting up camp, Download looks to have the most chance of rain between 8am and 1pm, together with highs of 17 degrees and lows of 13 degrees, according to the BBC.

The Met Office tells a similar tale, with there being a high likelihood music fans will be caught in showers at some point on this day.

Limp Bizkit's will headline the Friday night of Download Festival. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Friday 12th June 2026:

On the day that Fred Durst and co take to the stage, BBC Weather predicts highs of 22 degrees, lows of 11 degrees and a moderate breeze. The highest chance of rain takes place at 9am, with only 4% when the Break Stuff rockers will play their bill-topping set.

The Met Office forecast predicts a slightly cooler high of 21 degrees and a low of 13 degrees with a 10% chance of rain when the Rollin' rockers perform.

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan in 2023. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

Saturday 13th June 2026:

On the second official day of the festival where Guns N' Roses headline, BBC Weather predicts highs of 23 degrees and lows of 13 degrees with a "sunny intervals and a moderate breeze". Fans of the Paradise City rockers will be happy to hear there appears to be 0% rain on the horizon at the time they hit the stage.

According to the Met Office, on this day Donington Park will see highs of 25 degrees and lows of 14 degrees with a 5% chance of rain at the time Limp Bizkit play.

Linkin Park will close the festival on Sunday night. Picture: James Minchin III

Sunday 14th June: 2026

On the last official day of the festival, where Linkin Park will make history when vocalist Emily Armstrong becomes its first female headliner, BBC predicts it will be "sunny with a gentle breeze" with highs of 25 and lows of 13 degrees. As it stands there's also 0% rain when the band are scheduled to play.

According to the Met Office this will be the hottest day of the festival, with highs of 27 degrees and lows of 14 degrees.

Welcome to the land of #DLXXIII. Adventure awaits you 🔥

Get the full Download schedule by downloading the official app here for ios and here for android.

Read more: