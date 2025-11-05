Download Festival 2026: Limp Bizkit, Guns N’ Roses & Linkin Park to headline

Guns N'Roses Axl Rose, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and Linkin Park. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip, Matthew Baker/Getty Images, James Minchin

By Jenny Mensah

The Donington Park festival has announced its huge names for next year, plus a line-up of over 90 acts. Find out everything we know so far...

Download Festival will return for 2026 with huge and history-making names at the top of its bill.

The UK’s premiere rock and heavy metal festival - which takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 10th - 14th June next year- will see Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park at the top of the bill.

The news will see Emily Armstrong - the singer of Linkin Park's new-look line-up since 2024 - make history as the first female or to headline the festival in its 22 year history.

Joining them at the festival are 90 plus acts, including Rage Against The Machine legend Tom Morello, Pendulum, BABYMETAL, Drowning Pool, Feeder, The Pretty Reckless and many more.

Find out everything you need to know about Download 2026 so far, including who else is on the line-up, and how to buy tickets.

Welcome to the land of #DLXXIII. Adventure awaits you 🔥

When is Download Festival 2026?

Download Festival takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 10th - 14th June 2026.

Linkin Park will play a milestone headline set at Download 2026. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine

Who’s headlining Download festival 2025?

Who's on the Download Festival 2026 line-up?

Limp Bizkit - HEADLINER

Guns N'Roses - HEADLINER

Linkin Park - HEADLINER

Ankor

Architects

As Everything Unfolds

AS IT IS

Ash

BABYMETAL

Bad Omens

Behemoth

Black Veil Brides

Blood Incantation

Bloodywood

Boundaries

Bush

Catch Your Breath

Cavalera

Corrosion Of Conformity

Cypress Hill

Decapitated

Die Spitz

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Dogstar

Drain

Drowning Pool

Ego Kill Talent

Elder

Electric Callboy

Feeder

Gatecreeper

Halestorm

Headwreck

Hollywood Undead

Holywater

Ice Nine Kills

Imminence

Ivri

James And The Cold Gun

Kublai Khan TX

Lake Malice

Lakeview

Landmvrks

Last Train

Letlive.

Lowen

Magnolia Park

Mammoth

Mastodon

Melrose Avenue

Mouth Culture

Nasty

Native James

Nevertel

P.O.D.

Palefeace Swiss

Pendulum

Periphery

Pussyliquor

Rain City Drive

Return To Dust

RØRY

Scene Queen

Self Deception

Set It Off

Silent Planet

Slay Squad

Sleep Theory

Snot

Social Distortion

South Arcade

Spineshank

Spitting Glass

Static-X

Story Of The Year

Sweet Pill

Sweet Savage

Tailgunner

The All-American Rejects

The Plot In You

The Pretty Reckless

The Pretty Wild

Thornhill

Those Damn Crows

Thrown

Tom Morello

Trivium

Tropic Gold

TX2

Unpeople

Vianova

Wayside

We Came As Romans

Zero 9:36

How to buy Download 2026 tickets:

Ticket packages for Download Festival 2026 are on sale now. Visit downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets for availability.

Who headlined Download in 2025?

Last year's Download festival was headlined by Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn, who all topped the bill at the festival for the first time ever.

Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn will headline Download 2025. Picture: Press

