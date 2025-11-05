Download Festival 2026: Limp Bizkit, Guns N’ Roses & Linkin Park to headline
5 November 2025, 12:26 | Updated: 5 November 2025, 12:46
The Donington Park festival has announced its huge names for next year, plus a line-up of over 90 acts. Find out everything we know so far...
Download Festival will return for 2026 with huge and history-making names at the top of its bill.
The UK’s premiere rock and heavy metal festival - which takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 10th - 14th June next year- will see Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park at the top of the bill.
The news will see Emily Armstrong - the singer of Linkin Park's new-look line-up since 2024 - make history as the first female or to headline the festival in its 22 year history.
Joining them at the festival are 90 plus acts, including Rage Against The Machine legend Tom Morello, Pendulum, BABYMETAL, Drowning Pool, Feeder, The Pretty Reckless and many more.
Find out everything you need to know about Download 2026 so far, including who else is on the line-up, and how to buy tickets.
Welcome to the land of #DLXXIII. Adventure awaits you 🔥
When is Download Festival 2026?
Download Festival takes place at Leicestershire’s Donington Park from 10th - 14th June 2026.
Who’s headlining Download festival 2025?
- Limp Bizkit
- Guns N'Roses
- Linkin Park
Who's on the Download Festival 2026 line-up?
- Limp Bizkit - HEADLINER
- Guns N'Roses - HEADLINER
- Linkin Park - HEADLINER
- Ankor
- Architects
- As Everything Unfolds
- AS IT IS
- Ash
- BABYMETAL
- Bad Omens
- Behemoth
- Black Veil Brides
- Blood Incantation
- Bloodywood
- Boundaries
- Bush
- Catch Your Breath
- Cavalera
- Corrosion Of Conformity
- Cypress Hill
- Decapitated
- Die Spitz
- Dinosaur Pile-Up
- Dogstar
- Drain
- Drowning Pool
- Ego Kill Talent
- Elder
- Electric Callboy
- Feeder
- Gatecreeper
- Halestorm
- Headwreck
- Hollywood Undead
- Holywater
- Ice Nine Kills
- Imminence
- Ivri
- James And The Cold Gun
- Kublai Khan TX
- Lake Malice
- Lakeview
- Landmvrks
- Last Train
- Letlive.
- Lowen
- Magnolia Park
- Mammoth
- Mastodon
- Melrose Avenue
- Mouth Culture
- Nasty
- Native James
- Nevertel
- P.O.D.
- Palefeace Swiss
- Pendulum
- Periphery
- Pussyliquor
- Rain City Drive
- Return To Dust
- RØRY
- Scene Queen
- Self Deception
- Set It Off
- Silent Planet
- Slay Squad
- Sleep Theory
- Snot
- Social Distortion
- South Arcade
- Spineshank
- Spitting Glass
- Static-X
- Story Of The Year
- Sweet Pill
- Sweet Savage
- Tailgunner
- The All-American Rejects
- The Plot In You
- The Pretty Reckless
- The Pretty Wild
- Thornhill
- Those Damn Crows
- Thrown
- Tom Morello
- Trivium
- Tropic Gold
- TX2
- Unpeople
- Vianova
- Wayside
- We Came As Romans
- Zero 9:36
How to buy Download 2026 tickets:
- Ticket packages for Download Festival 2026 are on sale now. Visit downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets for availability.
Who headlined Download in 2025?
Last year's Download festival was headlined by Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn, who all topped the bill at the festival for the first time ever.
