Here's the weather forecast for Download 2025...

The Download Festival 2018 stage with the Download Dog. Picture: Press/Download Festival/Paulo Concalves

By Jenny Mensah

The hard rock festival returns this weekend, but will it be hot and dry or another Drownload? Radio X takes a look.

Download Festival takes place this week from 13th - 15th June with Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn all making their debut as headliners at the festival.

With its early June date, the music event - which takes place at the spiritual home of rock - Donington Park, usually kicks off the start of the summer, but it's been victim to a fair few washouts over the years, with one year even being coined 'Drownload'.

So what will the weather forecast be for Download Festival 2025? Find out if you'll be moshing in the sun or pitching your tents in the rain.

Green Day headline night one at Download Festival 2025. Picture: Press

What's the weather for Download Festival 2025?

Friday 13th June:

On the day that Green Day headline the festival, BBC Weather has predicted highs of 24 degrees and lows of 14 degrees with "thundery showers and a gentle breeze". Festival-goers can also expect a 65% chance of rain at 8pm on the night and a 69% chance of rain at midnight.

The Met Office forecast is slightly more positive, predicting highs of 25 degrees, lows of 15 degrees and "sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon".

Fans stood in the rain at Download Festival 2016. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty

Saturday 14th June:

The second official day of the festival will have "light showers and a moderate breeze" according to BBC Weather with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

According to the Met Office, Donington Park will see highs of 22 degrees and lows of 12 degrees with "sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime." However, festival-goers should watch out for high UV rays and a high pollen count.

Korn will close Download Festival 2025 with a headline set. Picture: Press

Sunday 15th June:

On the last official day of the festival, where Korn will bring the event to a close, according to the BBC music fans can expect highs of 21 degrees and lows of 10 degrees with "drizzle and a moderate breeze".

Meanwhile, the Met Office predicts a slightly more positive outcome with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 12 degrees, though there will be "sunny intervals changing to loudy by late morning".

