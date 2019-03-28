Download Festival 2019: Dates, line-up, tickets, extra activities & more
As the Donington Park festival releases its day tickets and announces a new RockFit™ class, we round-up everything you need to know about the event.
Download 2019 is almost here, and the UK's premier hard rock festival keeps adding more and more to its exciting line-up.
The event, which takes place in Donington Park in June, will see Def Leppard open the Friday night of the festival, Slipknot top the bill on the Saturday night, and Tool close the festival on 16 June.
But the Leicestershire festival, which just released day tickets this week, has much more than just music to offer.
Find out everything you need to know about Download 2019, including its dates, line-up, extra activities and how to buy tickets....
Where and when does Download Festival 2019 take place?
Download Festival takes place from 14-16 June at Donington Park, Leicestershire.
Can I buy tickets to Download Festival 2019?
Of course, tickets for various packages are on sale now including eco camping, RIP (VIP) camping, coach tickets and day tickets, which have now been made available under the "no camping" tab.
What's the line-up for Download Festival 2019?
See the full list of artists below:
DEF LEPPARD
TOOL
AARON BUCHANAN
ALCEST
ALIEN WEAPONRY
ALLUSINLOVE
ANIMALS AS LEADERS
ANTHRAX
AT THE GATES
AMON AMARTH
BAD WOLVES
BADFLOWER
BATUSHKA
BEARTOOTH
BEHEMOTH
BLACK FUTURES
BLACK PEAKS
BLACKBERRY SMOKE
BROTHERS OSBORNE
CANE HILL
CLOUD
CLUTCH
COLDRAIN
CONJURER
CRYSTAL LAKE
CARCASS
DELAIN
DIE ANTWOORD
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL
ENTER SHIKARI
GODSMACK
GOODBYE JUNE
GRAVEYARD
GROUND CULTURE
HALESTORM
DEADLAND RITUAL
DINOSAUR PILE-UP
DREAM THEATER
HEART OF A COWARD
HOT MILK
I PREVAIL
ICON FOR HIRE
INTERVALS
JINJER
KIM JENNETT
KVELERTAK
LAMB OF GOD
LIKE A STORM
LOST IN STEREO
LOST SOCIETY
LOVE BITESMAN WITH A MISS
ION
MUNICIPAL WASTE
ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES
NE OBLIVISCARIS
NOTHING,NOWHERE.
NOVA TWINS
SKYND
SLAYER
STATE CHAMPS
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS
SUMO CYCO
OUR LAST NIGHT
OPETH
PALAYE ROYALE
PARTING GIFT
POWER TRIP
QUEEN ZEE
REDHOOK
RIDING THE LOW
ROAM
ROYAL REPUBLIC
REEL BIG FISH
ROB ZOMBIE
SIMPLE CREATURES
SKID ROW
SKINDRED
SLASH FEAT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS
STARSET
THE FEVER 333
THE HU
THE INTERRUPTERS
THE LAST IN LINE
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
THE WONDER YEARS
THOSE DAMN CROWS
THREE DAYS GRACE
TOSKA
TRASH BOAT
TWELVE FOOT NINJA
TESLA
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
TRIVIUM
UNDERSIDE
UNDEROATH
VAMBO
VEGA
WHITECHAPEL
WOLFJAW
WHITESNAKE
YOURS TRULY
ZEBRAHEAD
Is there anything else happening?
We're glad you've asked.
Alongside the ridiculous amount of acts on this year, Download Festival also has a bevy of sideshows and activities to watch and take part in.
2019 will see the return of DO.OMYOGA and will encourage revellers to get moshing fit with ROCK FIT- a heavy metal exercise class - making its festival debut.
Also returning to the festival is The Download Village, which plays host to food and drinks stalls, The Sindrome Arena, which will showcase death-defying stunts, The Doghouse, which features the Circus of Horrors and the UK Air Guitar Championships- which speaks for itself.
See some of the activities here:
ANNOUNCING jaw-dropping entertainment and activities coming to the arena and village at #DL2019! 🤘 💪 Including the Download debut of RockFit, the BRAND NEW Metal Screen, DO.OMYOGA, UK Air Guitar Championships and so much MORE 🔥👉 https://t.co/gc0XzQUJkE pic.twitter.com/WfxWBLM9Rq— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 28, 2019
Download Festival will also make history as WWE NXT UK will record for the first time ever on site for their weekly show on the WWE Network.
The #Bruiserweight @PeteDunneYxB has been @WWEUK Champion for 600 DAYS.— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 10, 2019
Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/0aGMEGcf7n
WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm, and Tyler Bate, superstars Trent Seven, Walter, Rhea Ripley, Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, Travis Banks, Gallus and many more will descend upon Download for a weekend of high flying manoeuvers, action-packed matches and unexpected surprises.
Watch Guns N' Roses play Welcome To The Jungle at Download Festival 2019: