Download Festival 2019: stage times, line-up & more
Here's everything you need to know about the UK's premier hard rock event, including stage times, line-up and more.
Download 2019 is almost here, and the UK's premier hard rock festival keeps adding more and more to its exciting line-up.
The event, which takes place in Donington Park from 14-16 June 2019, will see Def Leppard open the Friday night of the festival, Slipknot top the bill on the Saturday night, and Tool close the festival on Sunday.
But the Leicestershire festival - which has just added more names, including NXT UK wrestlers and the acts on its comedy stage - has much more than just music to offer.
Find out everything you need to know about Download Festival 2019, including its dates, line-up, extra activities and how to buy tickets...
Where and when does Download Festival 2019 take place?
Download Festival takes place from 14-16 June at Donington Park, Leicestershire.
Can I buy tickets to Download Festival 2019?
Tickets are still available for various packages, including eco camping, RIP (VIP) camping, coach tickets and day tickets, which have now been made available under the "no camping" tab.
What are the stage times for Download Festival 2019?
Here are the stage times for the main stages at Download this year. All stage times are subject to change - see the official Download website here for the latest, or check out their official app.
Friday 14 June
Main Stage
Def Leppard 9.10pm
Slash with Myles Kennedy 7.00pm
Whitesnake 5.20pm
Clutch 4.05pm
Blackberry Smoke 2.55pm
Tesla 1.55pm
Last In Line 1.00pm
Zippo Encore Stage
Rob Zombie 8.55pm
Eagles Of Death Metal 7.35pm
Opeth 6.15pm
Deadland Ritual 5.00pm
Delain 3.50pm
Kvelertak 2.50pm
Skid Row 1.50pm
Goodbye June 1.00pm
Saturday 15 June
Main Stage
Slipknot 9.10pm
Die Antwoord 6.40pm
Trivium 5.00pm
Skindred 3.35pm
Behemoth 2.20pm
Power Trip 1.10pm
Royal Republic 12.00pm
Alien Weaponry 11.00am
Zippo Encore Stage
Halestorm 7.45pm
Stone Temple Pilots 6.20pm
Three Days Grace 5.10pm
Brothers Osborne 4.00pm
Epica 2.55pm
Animals As Leaders 1.50pm
Elvana 12.45pm
Bad Wolves 11.50am
The Inspector Cluzo 11.00am
Sunday 16 June
Main Stage
Tool 9.25pm
Smashing Pumpkins 7.10pm
Lamb Of God 5.20pm
Amon Amarth 3.50pm
Godsmack 2.30pm
Underoath 1.10pm
I Prevail 12.00pm
Cane Hill 11.00am
Zippo Encore Stage
Slayer 8.45pm
Dream Theater 7.00pm
Anthrax 5.35pm
Beartooth 4.20pm
State Champs 3.10pm
Starset 2.05pm
Badflower 1.00pm
Dinosaur Pile-Up 12.00pm
Like A Storm 11.00am
Is there anything else happening?
We're glad you've asked.
Alongside the ridiculous amount of acts on this year, Download Festival also has a bevy of sideshows and activities to watch and take part in.
2019 will see the return of DO.OMYOGA and will encourage revellers to get moshing fit with ROCK FIT- a heavy metal exercise class - making its festival debut.
Also returning to the festival is The Download Village, which plays host to food and drinks stalls, The Sindrome Arena, which will showcase death-defying stunts, The Doghouse, which features the Circus of Horrors and the UK Air Guitar Championships- which speaks for itself.
See some of the activities here:
Download Festival will also make history as WWE NXT UK will record for the first time ever on site for their weekly show on the WWE Network.
WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm, and Tyler Bate, superstars Trent Seven, Walter, Rhea Ripley, Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, Travis Banks, Gallus and many more will descend upon Download for a weekend of high flying manoeuvers, action-packed matches and unexpected surprises.
Newly confirmed NXT names include Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly of Undisputed ERA, Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, with more to come.
The Side Splitter stage, which is located in The Village, is the comedy stage playing host to several standups, character acts and musical comedy.
See some of the names below:
Jim Breuer, Ed Gamble, plus Aaron Simmonds
Allyson June Smith
Andrew Bird
Andy Field
Brett Domino
Dan Nightingale
Danny Mcloughlin
David Longley
Emmanuel Sonubi
Jimmy Mcghie
John Lynn
Jonathan Mayor
Laura Lexx
Lou Conran
Mark Simmons
Milo Mccabe
Rachel Fairburn
Rich Wilson
Rob Kemp
Stephen Buchanan
Sully O' Sullivan
Thomas Green
