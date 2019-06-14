Download Festival 2019: stage times, line-up & more

Avenged Sevenfold play Download Festival 2018. Picture: Press/Download Festival

Here's everything you need to know about the UK's premier hard rock event, including stage times, line-up and more.

Download 2019 is almost here, and the UK's premier hard rock festival keeps adding more and more to its exciting line-up.

The event, which takes place in Donington Park from 14-16 June 2019, will see Def Leppard open the Friday night of the festival, Slipknot top the bill on the Saturday night, and Tool close the festival on Sunday.

But the Leicestershire festival - which has just added more names, including NXT UK wrestlers and the acts on its comedy stage - has much more than just music to offer.

Find out everything you need to know about Download Festival 2019, including its dates, line-up, extra activities and how to buy tickets...

Where and when does Download Festival 2019 take place?

Download Festival takes place from 14-16 June at Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Can I buy tickets to Download Festival 2019?

Tickets are still available for various packages, including eco camping, RIP (VIP) camping, coach tickets and day tickets, which have now been made available under the "no camping" tab.

What are the stage times for Download Festival 2019?

Here are the stage times for the main stages at Download this year. All stage times are subject to change - see the official Download website here for the latest, or check out their official app.

Friday 14 June

Main Stage

Def Leppard 9.10pm

Slash with Myles Kennedy 7.00pm

Whitesnake 5.20pm

Clutch 4.05pm

Blackberry Smoke 2.55pm

Tesla 1.55pm

Last In Line 1.00pm

Zippo Encore Stage

Rob Zombie 8.55pm

Eagles Of Death Metal 7.35pm

Opeth 6.15pm

Deadland Ritual 5.00pm

Delain 3.50pm

Kvelertak 2.50pm

Skid Row 1.50pm

Goodbye June 1.00pm

Saturday 15 June

Main Stage

Slipknot 9.10pm

Die Antwoord 6.40pm

Trivium 5.00pm

Skindred 3.35pm

Behemoth 2.20pm

Power Trip 1.10pm

Royal Republic 12.00pm

Alien Weaponry 11.00am

Zippo Encore Stage

Halestorm 7.45pm

Stone Temple Pilots 6.20pm

Three Days Grace 5.10pm

Brothers Osborne 4.00pm

Epica 2.55pm

Animals As Leaders 1.50pm

Elvana 12.45pm

Bad Wolves 11.50am

The Inspector Cluzo 11.00am

Sunday 16 June

Main Stage

Tool 9.25pm

Smashing Pumpkins 7.10pm

Lamb Of God 5.20pm

Amon Amarth 3.50pm

Godsmack 2.30pm

Underoath 1.10pm

I Prevail 12.00pm

Cane Hill 11.00am

Zippo Encore Stage

Slayer 8.45pm

Dream Theater 7.00pm

Anthrax 5.35pm

Beartooth 4.20pm

State Champs 3.10pm

Starset 2.05pm

Badflower 1.00pm

Dinosaur Pile-Up 12.00pm

Like A Storm 11.00am

Is there anything else happening?

The Download Festival 2018 stage with the Download Dog. Picture: Press/Download Festival/Paulo Concalves

We're glad you've asked.

Alongside the ridiculous amount of acts on this year, Download Festival also has a bevy of sideshows and activities to watch and take part in.

2019 will see the return of DO.OMYOGA and will encourage revellers to get moshing fit with ROCK FIT- a heavy metal exercise class - making its festival debut.

Also returning to the festival is The Download Village, which plays host to food and drinks stalls, The Sindrome Arena, which will showcase death-defying stunts, The Doghouse, which features the Circus of Horrors and the UK Air Guitar Championships- which speaks for itself.

See some of the activities here:

ANNOUNCING jaw-dropping entertainment and activities coming to the arena and village at #DL2019! 🤘 💪 Including the Download debut of RockFit, the BRAND NEW Metal Screen, DO.OMYOGA, UK Air Guitar Championships and so much MORE 🔥👉 https://t.co/gc0XzQUJkE pic.twitter.com/WfxWBLM9Rq — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 28, 2019

Download Festival will also make history as WWE NXT UK will record for the first time ever on site for their weekly show on the WWE Network.

WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm, and Tyler Bate, superstars Trent Seven, Walter, Rhea Ripley, Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, Travis Banks, Gallus and many more will descend upon Download for a weekend of high flying manoeuvers, action-packed matches and unexpected surprises.

Newly confirmed NXT names include Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly of Undisputed ERA, Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, with more to come.

ICYMI we’ve announced your HUGE Sidesplitter comedy line up for #DL2019 including headliner @JimBreuer, @EdGambleComedy, Dan Nightingale, @JonathanMayor and LOADS MORE! 🤘😂 Get ready to be in stitches this Download 🎪👉 https://t.co/bDa8lokZne pic.twitter.com/W5fAjwkPV6 — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) May 14, 2019

The Side Splitter stage, which is located in The Village, is the comedy stage playing host to several standups, character acts and musical comedy.

See some of the names below:

Jim Breuer, Ed Gamble, plus Aaron Simmonds

Allyson June Smith

Andrew Bird

Andy Field

Brett Domino

Dan Nightingale

Danny Mcloughlin

David Longley

Emmanuel Sonubi

Jimmy Mcghie

John Lynn

Jonathan Mayor

Laura Lexx

Lou Conran

Mark Simmons

Milo Mccabe

Rachel Fairburn

Rich Wilson

Rob Kemp

Stephen Buchanan

Sully O' Sullivan

Thomas Green



Watch Guns N' Roses play Welcome To The Jungle at Download Festival 2019: