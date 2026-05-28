Crystal Palace Park Series 2026: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

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An exciting selection of acts are set to take to the South East London park this year. Find out who joins them on the bill and if you can still buy tickets.
Crystal Palace Park has played host to some of the most exciting live music in history and this year looks to be no different with a selection of acts set to take the stage this summer.
The Crystal Palace Park Series, which takes place in the Bromley borough green space from 26th June - 4th July, will see headline performances from the likes of Snow Patrol, Two Door Cinema Club and Alanis Morissette with many more artists joining them on the lineup.
Ahead of the quintet of summer dates, find out who's playing Crystal Palace Park this year, who joins them special guests and if you can buy still buy tickets below.
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The South East London gig series will take place from 26th June - 4th July 2026.
See the breakdown of the line-ups below...
Tickets for this event are now sold out. Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series for more info or keep checking twickets.live to see if there are any tickets up for resale.
Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series to buy tickets.
Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series to buy tickets.
Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series to buy tickets.
Tickets for this event are now sold out. Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series for more info or keep checking twickets.live to see if there are any tickets up for resale.
Visit crystalpalaceparktrust.org/topics/getting-here for more info.
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