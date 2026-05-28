Crystal Palace Park Series 2026: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Alanis Morissette, Snow Patrol, Kneecap, Two Door Cinema Club and The Offspring are all set for headline dates at Crystal Palace Park in 2026. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

An exciting selection of acts are set to take to the South East London park this year. Find out who joins them on the bill and if you can still buy tickets.

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Crystal Palace Park has played host to some of the most exciting live music in history and this year looks to be no different with a selection of acts set to take the stage this summer.

The Crystal Palace Park Series, which takes place in the Bromley borough green space from 26th June - 4th July, will see headline performances from the likes of Snow Patrol, Two Door Cinema Club and Alanis Morissette with many more artists joining them on the lineup.

Ahead of the quintet of summer dates, find out who's playing Crystal Palace Park this year, who joins them special guests and if you can buy still buy tickets below.

The 2026 Crystal Palace Park Series. Picture: Press

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When does the Crystal Palace Park 2026 series take place?

The South East London gig series will take place from 26th June - 4th July 2026.

Who's playing Crystal Palace Park in 2026?

Friday 26th June - Two Door Cinema Club - SOLD OUT

Saturday 27th June - Kneecap

Sunday 28th June - The Offspring

Friday 3rd July - Snow Patrol

Saturday 4th July - Alanis Morissette - SOLD OUT

See the breakdown of the line-ups below...

Two Door Cinema Club will kick off the Crystal Palace Park series this year. Picture: Press

Friday 26th June - Two Door Cinema Club

The Vaccines

James Marriot

The Royston Club

Garage Flower

Tickets for this event are now sold out. Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series for more info or keep checking twickets.live to see if there are any tickets up for resale.

Kneecap press. Picture: Peadar Ó Goill

Saturday 27th June - Kneecap

The Mary Wallopers

Fat Dog

Biig Piig

Gurriers

Madra Salach

Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series to buy tickets.

The Offspring at Crystal Palace Park. Picture: Press

Sunday 28th June - The Offspring

Dropkick Murphys

Pennywise

PUP

Destroy Boys

Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series to buy tickets.

Snow Patrol will take to the stage at the SE19 Park this year. Picture: Tom Beard

Friday 3rd July - Snow Patrol

Editors

Amy MacDonald

The Amazons

Nieve Ella

Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series to buy tickets.

Alanis Morissette closes this summer's Crystal Palace Park series. Picture: Shelby Duncan

Saturday 4th July - Alanis Morissette

Skunk Anansie

Pale Waves

The Big Moon

Tickets for this event are now sold out. Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series for more info or keep checking twickets.live to see if there are any tickets up for resale.

How to get to Crystal Palace Park:

Crystal Palace Park is located at Thicket Road, SE19 2GA.

Its closest stations are Crystal Palace Station or Penge West Station, with Anerley and Penge East also nearby.

Bus routes for Crystal Palace Park include 157, 249, 358, 410, 432, N3

There are currently three available car parks for Crystal Palace Park via Thicket Road, Anerley Hill, and Crystal Palace Park Road.

Visit crystalpalaceparktrust.org/topics/getting-here for more info.

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