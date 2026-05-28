Crystal Palace Park Series 2026: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

28 May 2026, 16:48 | Updated: 28 May 2026, 17:17

Alanis Morissette, Snow Patrol, Kneecap, Two Door Cinema Club and The Offspring are all set for headline dates at Crystal Palace Park in 2026
Alanis Morissette, Snow Patrol, Kneecap, Two Door Cinema Club and The Offspring are all set for headline dates at Crystal Palace Park in 2026. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

An exciting selection of acts are set to take to the South East London park this year. Find out who joins them on the bill and if you can still buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Crystal Palace Park has played host to some of the most exciting live music in history and this year looks to be no different with a selection of acts set to take the stage this summer.

The Crystal Palace Park Series, which takes place in the Bromley borough green space from 26th June - 4th July, will see headline performances from the likes of Snow Patrol, Two Door Cinema Club and Alanis Morissette with many more artists joining them on the lineup.

Ahead of the quintet of summer dates, find out who's playing Crystal Palace Park this year, who joins them special guests and if you can buy still buy tickets below.

The 2026 Crystal Palace Park Series
The 2026 Crystal Palace Park Series. Picture: Press

Read more:

When does the Crystal Palace Park 2026 series take place?

The South East London gig series will take place from 26th June - 4th July 2026.

Who's playing Crystal Palace Park in 2026?

  • Friday 26th June - Two Door Cinema Club - SOLD OUT
  • Saturday 27th June - Kneecap
  • Sunday 28th June - The Offspring
  • Friday 3rd July - Snow Patrol
  • Saturday 4th July - Alanis Morissette - SOLD OUT

See the breakdown of the line-ups below...

Two Door Cinema Club
Two Door Cinema Club will kick off the Crystal Palace Park series this year. Picture: Press

Friday 26th June - Two Door Cinema Club

  • The Vaccines
  • James Marriot
  • The Royston Club
  • Garage Flower

Tickets for this event are now sold out. Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series for more info or keep checking twickets.live to see if there are any tickets up for resale.

Kneecap press
Kneecap press. Picture: Peadar Ó Goill

Saturday 27th June - Kneecap

  • The Mary Wallopers
  • Fat Dog
  • Biig Piig
  • Gurriers
  • Madra Salach

Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series to buy tickets.

The Offspring at Crystal Palace Park
The Offspring at Crystal Palace Park. Picture: Press

Sunday 28th June - The Offspring

  • Dropkick Murphys
  • Pennywise
  • PUP
  • Destroy Boys

Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series to buy tickets.

Snow Patrol press image
Snow Patrol will take to the stage at the SE19 Park this year. Picture: Tom Beard

Friday 3rd July - Snow Patrol

  • Editors
  • Amy MacDonald
  • The Amazons
  • Nieve Ella

Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series to buy tickets.

Alanis Morissette press image
Alanis Morissette closes this summer's Crystal Palace Park series. Picture: Shelby Duncan

Saturday 4th July - Alanis Morissette

  • Skunk Anansie
  • Pale Waves
  • The Big Moon

Tickets for this event are now sold out. Visit livenation.co.uk/crystal-palace-park-series for more info or keep checking twickets.live to see if there are any tickets up for resale.

How to get to Crystal Palace Park:

  • Crystal Palace Park is located at Thicket Road, SE19 2GA.
  • Its closest stations are Crystal Palace Station or Penge West Station, with Anerley and Penge East also nearby.
  • Bus routes for Crystal Palace Park include 157, 249, 358, 410, 432, N3
  • There are currently three available car parks for Crystal Palace Park via Thicket Road, Anerley Hill, and Crystal Palace Park Road.

Visit crystalpalaceparktrust.org/topics/getting-here for more info.

Read more:

More on Festivals

Festivals of years gone by... are they much different to today?

How they used to do music festivals back in the day

Jim Morrison performing with The Doors at the Mount Tamalpais Fantasy Fair & Music Festival on 10 June 1967

Who played at the first ever rock festival?

The biggest festival of all time: Donauinselfest DIF 2015

This is the biggest music festival of all time

Iconic festival performances: Hendrix at Woodstock; Pulp at Glastonbury; Nirvana at Reading

The best festival performances of all time