Cross The Tracks 2021: Dates, line-up, stage-times, tickets, weather and more

Lianne La Havas is a headline act at Cross The Tracks 2021. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Brixton's Soul, Jazz and Funk festival takes place this weekend in Brockwell Park with headliners in Lianne La Havas. Find out what you need to know here.

Cross The Tracks takes place this weekend in what's set to be a celebration of music, art, street food and craft beer.

The jazz, funk and soul festival, which will see performances from the likes of Lianne La Havas, The Cinematic Orchestra and En Vogue are all headed for the vent, which takes place at London's Brockwell park.

Find out everything you need to know about the festival, including who's on the bill, when gates open and close, what to expect from the weather and whether there are still tickets to the festival.

READ MORE: IDLES to play matinee set at inaugural Wide Awake Festival

When is Cross The Tracks 2021?

Cross The Tracks 2021 takes place on Sunday 5 September 2021.

Who's on the Cross The Tracks 2021 line-up?

This year's event will be topped by a special headline set from Lianne La Havas and feature The Cinematic Orchestra, En Vogue, Jardan Rakei, Sister Sledge, Gilles Peterson and Sons of Kemet.

See some more of the amazing acts you can expect here:

Greentea Peng, Nubya Garcia, Yussef Dayes, Sasha Keable, SEED Ensemble, Ashley Henry, Channel One, Children Of Zeus, Graceland performed by the London African Gospel Choir, Norman Jay MBE, Omar, Pip Millett, Reuben James, Bel Cobain, cktrl, Coops, Collard, Demae, Disco Ballin', Isabelle Brown, Lex Amor, Pinty, Malaki, Nayana IZ, Sarah Meth, SHIV, Kofi Stone

Cross The Tracks line-up. Picture: Cross The Tracks line-up

Are there still tickets for Cross The Tracks 2021?

Yes, due to resale and cancelled deposits, there are a very limited run of previously sold out tickets available to buy at xthetracks.com.

What time does Cross The Tracks 2021 start and finish?

The festival is advertised from 12pm to 10pm. Last entry is at 8:30pm and there is no re-entry to the site once you have entered.

What is Cross The Tracks postcode and how do you get there?

The festival is situated at Brockwell Park, Norwood Road, London SE24 9BJ. The closest train station is Herne Hill and the nearest tube is Brixton.

Nearby buses include the number 3, 68, 196, 201, 322, 468, 690, N68

What's the weather forecast for Cross The Tracks 2021?

According to the Met Office, the weather is looking goof for Cross The Tracks, seeing highs of 23 degrees and lows of 17 degrees. It also looks like it will remain dry for much of the day, with a 10% chance of rain throughout.

Head to xthetracks.com for more info.