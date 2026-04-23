Coachella 2027 dates and how to buy tickets: Everything we know about next year's festival so far

By Jenny Mensah

Find out when Coachella returns to the California desert next year... and how you can be there.

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Coachella officially closed its doors last week, but organisers have already given fans of the event an update for next year.

The festival - which takes place in Indio, California across two weekends in April - hosted headline performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G and included sets from The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The xx, Sombr and many more.

But no sooner has the sun set on the festival do we have news of its next instalment. Find out when Coachella 2027 takes place, how to buy passes and everything we know so far below.

What dates is Coachella 2027?

Coachella festival will return next year from 9th -11th April and 16th - 18th April 2027.

Are tickets for Coachella 2027 for sale?

Advance sale passes for Coachella 2027 will go on sale on Friday 1st May at 11am PT.

Festival-lovers who can't wait until then can buy hotel and festival bundle packages now at coachella.com.

Fans can also lock in the lowest price for the festival now by signing up to the 2027 payment plan and paying $49 at checkout. The remainder of the cost will then be split into regular and equal payments throughout January 2027.

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Who's headlining Coachella 2027?

The headliner and line-up for Coachella 2027 is yet to be confirmed. Early predictions have suggested everyone from BTS to Olivia Rodrigo and even Bruno Mars and Rihanna among the early guesses.

How to watch Coachella:

YouTube streamed the festival on its official Coachella YouTube channel, with many of the performances made into smaller clips

You can catch up on all the highlights here:

COACHELLA TV

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