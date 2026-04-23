Coachella 2027 dates and how to buy tickets: Everything we know about next year's festival so far

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23 April 2026, 11:06
Find out when Coachella returns to the California desert next year... and how you can be there.
Coachella officially closed its doors last week, but organisers have already given fans of the event an update for next year.
The festival - which takes place in Indio, California across two weekends in April - hosted headline performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G and included sets from The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The xx, Sombr and many more.
But no sooner has the sun set on the festival do we have news of its next instalment. Find out when Coachella 2027 takes place, how to buy passes and everything we know so far below.
Coachella festival will return next year from 9th -11th April and 16th - 18th April 2027.
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The headliner and line-up for Coachella 2027 is yet to be confirmed. Early predictions have suggested everyone from BTS to Olivia Rodrigo and even Bruno Mars and Rihanna among the early guesses.
YouTube streamed the festival on its official Coachella YouTube channel, with many of the performances made into smaller clips
You can catch up on all the highlights here:
COACHELLA TV
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