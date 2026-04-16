Coachella 2026: Weekend 2 stage times, line-up changes & how to watch the festival

Iggy Pop, The xx's Romy, The Strokes' Nick Valensi, the famous Coachella ferris wheel and Blood Orange. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Get the stage times for the second weekend of Coachella 2026, where the likes of The xx, The Strokes, Interpol and Jack White appear on the line-up.

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Coachella is set to open its doors for the second week this year.

The festival - which takes place in Indio, California across two weekends in April - is returning for a second helping with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G as headliners.

Week 1 produced some stand out moments, but can week 2 be even better?

Get the stage times for weekend 2 of Coachella 2026 , where The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The xx and more perform, and find out how you can watch the event from home.

What dates is Coachella 2026?

Coachella festival takes place across two weekends on Friday 10th - Sunday 12th April and Friday 17th - Sunday 19th April.

Read more:

Who's headlining Coachella 2026?

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Karol G

When does Coachella 2026 gates open?

According to the festival's website, gates open for Coachella on all days at 1pm.

What are the Coachella 2026 stage times?

See the weekend two stage times below:

Coachella Friday week 2 stage times. Picture: coachella.com

Friday 17th April:

Coachella Stage:

12am - Anyma

9:00pm - Sabrina Carpenter

7:00pm - The xx

5:20pm - Teddy Swims

4:10pm - Jaqck Glam

Outdoor Theatre:

10:40pm - Disclosure

8:05pm - Turnstile

6:40pm - Dijon

5.20pm - Lykke Li

4.00pm - Dabeull

2.50pm - Tiffany Tyson

Sonora:

10.10pm - Hot Mulligan

8.25pm - Cachirula & Loojan

7.10pm - Ninajirachi

6.00pm - The Two Lips

4.50pm - Fleshwater

3.40pm - Wednesday

2.35pm - Carolina Durante

1.40pm - Febuary

1.00pm - Jim Smith

Gobi:

11:05pm - Creepy Nuts

9:50pm - Joost

8:25pm - Holly Humberstone

7:20pm - Fakemink

6:15pm - CMAT

5:10pm - Joyce Manor

4:00pm - NewDad

2:55pm - Bob Baker Marionettes

2:15pm - Cahuilla Bird Singers and Dancers

Mojave:

12:00pm - Blood Orange

10:45pm - Ethel Cain

8:10pm - Moby

6:45pm - Devo

5:30pm - Central Cee

4:15pm - Bini

3:00pm - Slayyyter

2:00pm - El Ethos

Sahara:

12:05pm - Sexyy Red

10:50pm - Swae Lee

9:15pm - Levity

8:00pm - Katseye

6:15pm - Marlon Hoffstadt

4:50 - Hugel

3:45pm - Youna

2:30pm - Massio

Yuma:

11:15pm - Gordo

10:00pm - Max Styler

8:45pm - Max Dean x Luke Dean

7:30pm - Prospa

6:15pm - Kettama

5:00pm - Rossi. x Chloé Caillet

3:45pm - Groove Armada

2:45pm - Arodes

1:45pm - Jessica Brankka

1:00pm - Sahar Z

Quasar:

9:00pm - Armin van Burren x Adam Beyer

7:00pm - Franky Rizardo

5:00pm - Darco

See the full stage times for Friday here.

Coachella 2026 weekend 2 stage times. Picture: coachella.com

Saturday 18th April:

Coachella Stage:

11:25pm - Justin Bieber

9.00pm - The Strokes

7:00pm - Giveon

5.25pm - Addison Rae

4.10pm - Record Safari

Outdoor Theatre:

10:25pm - David Byrne

David Byrne 8:30pm - Labrinth

7:05 - Sombr

5:10pm - Alex G

3.55pm - Los Hermanos Flores

2.40pm - Blondshell

Sonora:

9.45pm - Mind Enterprises

7:50pm - 54 Ultra

6:40pm - Rusowsky

5:30pm - Ceremony

4:20pm - Ecca Vandal

3:10om - Freak Slug

2:00pm - Die Spitz

1:00pm - Triste Juventud

Gobi:

10:10pm - Morat

9:00pm- Bia

7:50pm - Davido

6:15pm - Geese

5:10pm- Luísa Sonza

4:00pm - WHATMORE

2:05pm - Noga Erez

Mojave:

10:15pm - Interpol

8:55pm - PinkPantheress

7:30pm- Taemin

5:50pm - Royel Otis

4:30pm - Fujii Kaze

3:00pm - Kacey Musgraves

Sahara:

10:35pm - Worship

9:15pm - Adriatique

8:00pm - Nine Inch Noize

6:15pm - ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

5:00pm - Hamdi

4:00pm - Zulan

2:50pm - TEED

2:00pm - Fundido

Yuma:

11:00pm - Armin Van Buuren x Adam Beyer

9:45pm - Boys Noize

8:15pm - Bedouin

6:45pm - SOSA

5:30pm - Ben Sterling

4:15pm - Mahmut Orhan

3:00pm - Riordan

2:00pm - GENESI

1:00pm - Yamagucci

Quasar:

9:45pm - DJ Snake x Knock2

8:15pm - DJ Snake x RL Grime x Flosstradamus

7:00pm - Madeon

5:00pm - Devault

See the full stage times for Saturday here.

Coachella week 2 Sunday stage times. Picture: coachella.com

Sunday 19th April:

Coachella Stage:

10.10pm - Karol G

7:50pm - Young Thug

6:10pm - Major Lazer

4:45pm - Wet Leg

3:40pm - Tijuana Panthers

2:45pm - Gabe Real

Outdoor Theatre:

10:30pm - Bigbang

8:45pm - Laufey

6:45pm - Foster the People

5:15pm - CLIPSE

4:00pm - Gigi Perez

3:00pm - Juicewon

Sonora:

9:10pm - French Police

8:00pm - DRAIN

6:40pm - Røz

5:30pm - Los Retros

4:20pm - Jane Remover

3:10pm - Model/Actriz

2:00pm - Glitterer

1:00pm - Bulletballet

Gobi:

9:05pm - The Rapture

7:45pm - TOMORA

6:30pm - Black Flag

5:15pm - Oklou

4:05pm - COBRAH

3:00pm - The Chats

2:05pm- Flowerovlove

Mojave:

8:45pm- FKA twigs

7:10pm - Iggy Pop

5:35pm - Suicidal Tendencies

4:25pm - Little Simz

3:15pm - Samia

2:30pm - Megatone

Sahara:

10:50pm - Kaskade

9:05pm - Subtronics

7:25pm - Mochakk

6:10pm - Duke Dumont

4:45pm - BUNT.

3:35pm - Girl Math (VNSSA X NALA)

2:30pm - GINGEE

Yuma:

10:00pm - Green Velvet x AYYBO

8:30pm - WhoMadeWho

7:00pm - Röyksopp

5:30pm - Carlita x Josh Baker

4:15pm - Mëstiza

3:00pm- &friends

2:00pm - Azzecca

1:00pm - LE YORA

Quasar:

8:00pm - Sara Landry's Blood Oath

6:00pm - LP Giobbi

4:00pm - Linksa

See the full stage times for Sunday here.

How to watch Coachella:

YouTube will stream the festival on its official Coachella YouTube channel.

There fans can expect to catch the livestream of the line-up each day and each of the night's headline sets. Highlights of the festival will also become available on demand.

Get the latest on the Coachella content here:

COACHELLA TV

Are Coachella tickets still for sale?

Tickets for Coachella Festival are sold out. Fans can visit coachella.com for more information or to check updates on any resale tickets.

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